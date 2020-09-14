UPDATE 5-La Liga Standings

Sep 13 (OPTA) - Standings for the La Liga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Valencia 1 1 0 0 4 2 3 2 Granada 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 3 Osasuna 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 4 Betis 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ........................................ 5 Huesca 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 ........................................ 6 Real Sociedad 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 ........................................ 7 Valladolid 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 ........................................ 8 Villarreal 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 9 Celta Vigo 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 10 Eibar 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 11 Atlético 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Barcelona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Elche 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Getafe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Real Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 Sevilla 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 Alavés 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 18 Levante 1 0 0 1 2 4 0 ........................................ 19 Athletic Club 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 20 Cádiz 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation