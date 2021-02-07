UPDATE 5-La Liga Standings

Feb 6 (OPTA) - Standings for the La Liga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Atlético 19 16 2 1 40 10 50 2 Real Madrid 21 13 4 4 37 19 43 3 Sevilla 21 13 3 5 31 16 42 4 Barcelona 20 12 4 4 41 18 40 .............................................. 5 Villarreal 22 8 12 2 31 22 36 .............................................. 6 Real Sociedad 21 8 8 5 32 19 32 .............................................. 7 Betis 21 9 3 9 27 34 30 .............................................. 8 Granada 22 8 6 8 26 36 30 9 Levante 21 6 9 6 31 31 27 10 Celta Vigo 21 6 7 8 24 31 25 11 Athletic Club 20 7 3 10 27 25 24 12 Getafe 21 6 6 9 17 26 24 13 Cádiz 21 6 6 9 19 31 24 14 Valencia 21 5 8 8 27 29 23 15 Alavés 22 5 7 10 19 29 22 16 Eibar 21 4 8 9 17 23 20 17 Valladolid 22 4 8 10 21 33 20 18 Osasuna 21 4 7 10 19 30 19 .............................................. 19 Elche 20 3 9 8 18 28 18 20 Huesca 22 2 10 10 18 32 16 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation