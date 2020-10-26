UPDATE 5-La Liga Standings

Oct 25 (OPTA) - Standings for the La Liga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Sociedad 7 4 2 1 14 3 14 2 Real Madrid 6 4 1 1 9 4 13 3 Granada 6 4 1 1 8 8 13 4 Villarreal 7 3 3 1 8 8 12 .......................................... 5 Atlético 5 3 2 0 10 1 11 .......................................... 6 Cádiz 7 3 2 2 6 6 11 .......................................... 7 Osasuna 6 3 1 2 6 4 10 .......................................... 8 Elche 5 3 1 1 5 4 10 9 Getafe 6 3 1 2 5 4 10 10 Betis 7 3 0 4 7 11 9 11 Eibar 7 2 2 3 5 6 8 12 Barcelona 5 2 1 2 9 5 7 13 Sevilla 5 2 1 2 5 4 7 14 Valencia 7 2 1 4 9 11 7 15 Alavés 7 2 1 4 5 8 7 16 Athletic Club 6 2 0 4 4 6 6 17 Huesca 7 0 5 2 5 10 5 18 Celta Vigo 6 1 2 3 3 9 5 .......................................... 19 Levante 5 1 0 4 5 10 3 20 Valladolid 7 0 3 4 5 11 3 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation