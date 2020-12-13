UPDATE 5-La Liga Standings

Dec 12 (OPTA) - Standings for the La Liga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Atlético 11 8 2 1 21 4 26 2 Real Sociedad 12 7 4 1 22 5 25 3 Real Madrid 12 7 2 3 19 12 23 4 Villarreal 12 5 6 1 15 11 21 ........................................... 5 Sevilla 11 6 1 4 13 9 19 ........................................... 6 Cádiz 12 5 3 4 11 13 18 ........................................... 7 Granada 11 4 3 4 14 20 15 ........................................... 8 Betis 12 5 0 7 14 23 15 9 Barcelona 10 4 2 4 20 11 14 10 Valencia 13 3 5 5 19 19 14 11 Athletic Club 12 4 2 6 14 14 14 12 Elche 10 3 5 2 9 10 14 13 Eibar 12 3 5 4 8 9 14 14 Alavés 13 3 5 5 11 14 14 15 Getafe 12 3 4 5 9 14 13 16 Valladolid 13 3 4 6 14 20 13 17 Celta Vigo 12 3 4 5 13 20 13 18 Levante 11 2 5 4 13 15 11 ........................................... 19 Huesca 13 1 8 4 12 20 11 20 Osasuna 12 3 2 7 10 18 11 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation