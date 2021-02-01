UPDATE 5-La Liga Standings

Jan 31 (OPTA) - Standings for the La Liga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Atlético 19 16 2 1 40 10 50 2 Barcelona 20 12 4 4 41 18 40 3 Real Madrid 20 12 4 4 35 18 40 4 Sevilla 20 12 3 5 28 16 39 .............................................. 5 Villarreal 21 8 11 2 29 20 35 .............................................. 6 Real Sociedad 21 8 8 5 32 19 32 .............................................. 7 Granada 21 8 5 8 24 34 29 .............................................. 8 Betis 20 8 3 9 26 34 27 9 Levante 20 6 8 6 29 29 26 10 Celta Vigo 21 6 7 8 24 31 25 11 Athletic Club 20 7 3 10 27 25 24 12 Getafe 20 6 6 8 17 23 24 13 Cádiz 21 6 6 9 19 31 24 14 Valencia 21 5 8 8 27 29 23 15 Eibar 21 4 8 9 17 23 20 16 Valladolid 21 4 8 9 21 32 20 17 Osasuna 20 4 7 9 19 29 19 18 Alavés 21 4 7 10 18 29 19 .............................................. 19 Elche 19 3 8 8 16 26 17 20 Huesca 21 2 10 9 17 30 16 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation