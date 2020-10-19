UPDATE 5-La Liga Standings

Oct 18 (OPTA) - Standings for the La Liga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Villarreal 6 3 2 1 8 8 11 2 Real Madrid 5 3 1 1 6 3 10 3 Getafe 5 3 1 1 5 3 10 4 Cádiz 6 3 1 2 6 6 10 ......................................... 5 Granada 5 3 1 1 7 8 10 ......................................... 6 Betis 5 3 0 2 7 6 9 ......................................... 7 Atlético 4 2 2 0 8 1 8 ......................................... 8 Real Sociedad 5 2 2 1 7 2 8 9 Barcelona 4 2 1 1 8 2 7 10 Sevilla 4 2 1 1 5 3 7 11 Osasuna 5 2 1 2 5 4 7 12 Elche 4 2 1 1 3 3 7 13 Valencia 6 2 1 3 8 9 7 14 Athletic Club 5 2 0 3 4 5 6 15 Eibar 6 1 2 3 4 6 5 16 Huesca 6 0 5 1 4 6 5 17 Celta Vigo 6 1 2 3 3 9 5 18 Alavés 6 1 1 4 3 8 4 ......................................... 19 Valladolid 6 0 3 3 5 9 3 20 Levante 5 1 0 4 5 10 3 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation