UPDATE 5-La Liga Summaries

Dec 6 (OPTA) - Summaries for the La Liga on Sunday (start times are CET) Granada (1) 3 Scorers: L. Suárez 43, Jorge Molina 88, Germán Sánchez 90 Yellow card: Foulquier 31, Germán Sánchez 56 Subs used: Herrera 46 (Eteki), Soldado 46 (Antonio Puertas), Kenedy 68 (Luis Milla), Quini 78 (Foulquier), Jorge Molina 78 (Carlos Neva) Huesca (1) 3 Scorers: Mikel Rico 21, Borja García 49, S. Okazaki 82 Subs used: Okazaki 64 (Rafa Mir), Doumbia 64 (Mikel Rico), Javi Ontiveros 70 (Sandro Ramírez), Juan Carlos 86 (David Ferreiro), Dani Escriche 86 (Borja García) Referee: Javier Alberola Rojas ................................................................. Osasuna (0) 0 Yellow card: Aridane 29, Brašanac 32, Iñigo Pérez 43 Subs used: Oier 46 (Brašanac), Calleri 65 (Enric Gallego), Kike Barja 73 (Rubén García), Nacho Vidal 80 (Iñigo Pérez) Real Betis (0) 2 Scorers: Borja Iglesias 76, Juan Miranda 90+1 Yellow card: Víctor Ruíz 51, Loren Morón 63 Subs used: Borja Iglesias 72 (Loren Morón), Juan Miranda 82 (Guardado), Joaquín 82 (Aitor Ruibal), Sidnei 92 (Fekir) Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández ................................................................. Villarreal (0) 0 Yellow card: Dani Parejo 64, Albiol 75, Coquelin 81 Subs used: Kubo 46 (Álex Baena), Paco Alcácer 46 (Chukwueze), Coquelin 78 (Iborra), Yeremi Pino 78 (Paco Alcácer), Fer Niño 82 (Manu Trigueros) Elche (0) 0 Yellow card: Pere Milla 23, Fidel 67 Subs used: Lucumí 87 (Josan Ferrández), Mfulu 87 (Tete Morente) Referee: Santiago Jaime Latre ................................................................. Deportivo Alavés (0) 0 Red card: Battaglia 61 Yellow card: Lejeune 42 Subs used: Martín Aguirregabiria 72 (Lucas Pérez), Edgar Méndez 88 (Luis Rioja) Real Sociedad (0) 0 Subs used: Willian José 75 (Isak), Zaldúa 75 (Gorosabel), Jon Bautista 75 (Roberto López), Barrenetxea 83 (Portu), Martín Zubimendi 83 (Sagnan) Referee: José Luis Munuera Montero ................................................................. Monday, December 7 fixtures (CET/GMT) Eibar v Valencia (2100/2000) Friday, December 11 fixtures (CET/GMT) Real Valladolid v Osasuna (2100/2000)