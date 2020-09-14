UPDATE 5-La Liga Summaries

Sep 13 (OPTA) - Summaries for the La Liga on Sunday (start times are CET) Deportivo Alavés (0) 0 Yellow card: Luis Rioja 22, Javi López 69, Pina 81 Subs used: Javi López 65 (Lucas Pérez), Deyverson 66 (Luis Rioja), Martín Aguirregabiria 89 (Edgar Méndez), Sergi García 95 (Pere Pons) Real Betis (0) 1 Scorers: Tello 90+4 Yellow card: Emerson 63, Álex Moreno 71, Borja Iglesias 81 Subs used: Aitor Ruibal 67 (Joaquín), Tello 82 (William Carvalho), Lainez 93 (Fekir) Referee: Pablo González Fuertes ................................................................. Real Valladolid (1) 1 Scorers: Míchel 39 Yellow card: Míchel 44, Nacho Martínez 51, Waldo Rubio 64, Joaquín Fernández 69 Subs used: Kike Pérez 70 (Míchel), Pablo Hervías 70 (Óscar Plano), Weissman 80 (Waldo Rubio) Real Sociedad (0) 1 Scorers: Roberto López 60 Yellow card: Elustondo 62 Subs used: Januzaj 78 (Barrenetxea), Mikel Oyarzabal 78 (Roberto López), Jon Bautista 78 (Isak) Referee: Mario Melero López ................................................................. Villarreal (0) 1 Scorers: Gerard Moreno 68pen Yellow card: Pedraza 36 Subs used: Mario Gaspar 77 (Rubén Peña), Kubo 77 (Paco Alcácer), Iborra 77 (Coquelin), Fer Niño 91 (Moi Gómez) Huesca (1) 1 Scorers: Pablo Maffeo 42 Yellow card: Pedro Mosquera 88 Subs used: Nwakali 62 (Juan Carlos), Eugeni Valderrama 62 (David Ferreiro), Jaime Seoane 78 (Mikel Rico), Joaquín Muñoz 89 (Rafa Mir), Luisinho 89 (Pablo Maffeo) Referee: Javier Estrada Fernández ................................................................. Valencia (21:00) Levante ................................................................. Monday, September 14 fixtures (CET/GMT) Deportivo Alavés v Real Betis (2100/1900) Friday, September 18 fixtures (CET/GMT) Getafe v Osasuna (2100/1900)