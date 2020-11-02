UPDATE 5-Ligue 1 Summaries

Nov 1 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Ligue 1 on Sunday (start times are CET) Saint-Étienne (0) 0 Yellow card: Khazri 31, Hamouma 51, Aouchiche 72 Subs used: Aouchiche 46 (Youssouf), Bouanga 60 (Benkhedim), Abi 71 (Khazri), Souici 86 (Gabriel Silva), Rivera 86 (Camara) Montpellier (1) 1 Scorers: S. Mavididi 14 Yellow card: Laborde 63, Dolly 68, Yun Il-Lok 91 Subs used: Yun Il-Lok 63 (Mollet), Chotard 69 (Dolly), Cozza 76 (Pedro Mendes), Ņkuletić 77 (Mavididi) Referee: Jérôme Miguelgorry ................................................................. Angers SCO (0) 0 Yellow card: Bernardoni 22, Doumbia 35, Coulibaly 80, Thomas 87, Mangani 91 Subs used: Thioub 46 (Cabot), Bahoken 67 (Diony), Coulibaly 76 (Amadou), Mathias Lage 76 (Boufal), Cho 84 (Fulgini) Nice (2) 3 Scorers: Rony Lopes 12, P. Lees Melou 23pen, H. Boudaoui 77 Yellow card: Robson Bambu 36, Rony Lopes 40 Subs used: Daniliuc 55 (Dante), Dolberg 67 (Reine-Adélaïde), Boudaoui 67 (Rony Lopes), Atal 85 (Lotomba), Thuram-Ulien 85 (Gouiri) Referee: Jeremy Stinat ................................................................. Dijon (0) 0 Yellow card: Boey 42, Allagbé 55 Subs used: Chouiar 58 (Assalé), Diop 58 (Lautoa), Ngonda 68 (Chafik), Scheidler 84 (Konaté) Lorient (0) 0 Yellow card: Lemoine 80 Missed penalty: Y. Wissa 57 Subs used: Laurienté 46 (Moffi), Diarra 68 (Boisgard), Le Fée 68 (Grbić), Lemoine 74 (Monconduit) Referee: Aurélien Petit ................................................................. Nîmes (0) 0 Yellow card: Roux 40, Fomba 49, Martinez 65 Subs used: Benrahou 46 (Fomba), Denkey 67 (Martinez), Aribi 67 (Roux), Majouga 67 (Koné) Metz (1) 1 Scorers: M. Gueye 15 Red card: Udol 44 Yellow card: Gueye 57, Centonze 94 Subs used: Delaine 46 (Angban), Fofana 46 (Tchimbembé), Yade 77 (Gueye), Vágner 82 (Boulaya), Leya 87 (Nguette) Referee: Amaury Delerue ................................................................. Reims (2) 2 Scorers: B. Kamara 22og, W. Faes 26 Subs used: Doumbia 66 (Cafaro), Toure 66 (Sierhuis), Kutesa 78 (Mbuku), Drammeh 87 (Dia) Strasbourg (1) 1 Scorers: L. Ajorque 30pen Yellow card: Diallo 3, Prcić 73 Subs used: Thomasson 58 (Carole), Zohi 76 (Sissoko), Waris 76 (Prcić) Referee: Eric Wattellier ................................................................. Monaco (3) 4 Scorers: W. Ben Yedder 28pen, Gelson Martins 30, K. Volland 31, K. Volland 58 Yellow card: Aguilar 41, FÅbregas 90 Subs used: Sidibé 46 (Aguilar), Pellegri 67 (Volland), Maripán 72 (Badiashile), Jovetić 83 (Gelson Martins), FÅbregas 84 (Diop) Bordeaux (0) 0 Yellow card: Pablo 27, Benito 73 Subs used: Zerkane 46 (Adli), Briand 46 (Oudin), de Préville 46 (Hwang Ui-jo), Kwateng 62 (Sabaly) Referee: Ruddy Buquet ................................................................. Lille (21:00) Olympique Lyonnais ................................................................. Friday, November 6 fixtures (CET/GMT) Strasbourg v Olympique Marseille (2100/2000)