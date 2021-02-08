UPDATE 5-Ligue 1 Summaries

Feb 7 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Ligue 1 on Sunday (start times are CET) Brest (0) 2 Scorers: S. Mounié 80, R. Faivre 85 Yellow card: Honorat 93 Subs used: Honorat 73 (Belkebla), Mounié 76 (Charbonnier), Le Douaron 81 (Cardona) Bordeaux (0) 1 Scorers: Hwang Ui-jo 56 Yellow card: Ben Arfa 6, Koscielny 48, Bašić 51 Subs used: Seri 57 (Bašić), Briand 58 (Hwang Ui-jo), Lacoux 75 (Kwateng), Traore 87 (de Préville), Bakwa 88 (Adli) Referee: Eric Wattellier ................................................................. Montpellier (0) 4 Scorers: G. Laborde 48, G. Laborde 56, T. Savanier 61, P. Ņkuletić 90+1 Yellow card: Delort 31, Mollet 39, Le Tallec 86 Subs used: Sambia 57 (Ferri), Wahi 66 (Delort), Le Tallec 67 (Mollet), Ņkuletić 81 (Mavididi), Chotard 81 (Souquet) Dijon (1) 2 Scorers: S. Coulibaly 5, M. Konaté 88pen Yellow card: Mama Baldé 27, Coulibaly 44, Coulibaly 69 (2nd) Subs used: Sammaritano 63 (Chouiar), Chafik 63 (Ngonda), Dobre 64 (Celina), Diop 74 (Ebimbe), Konaté 84 (Mama Baldé) Referee: Frank Schneider ................................................................. Nice (2) 3 Scorers: S. Doumbia 9og, M. Maolida 17, A. Gouiri 83 Yellow card: Todibo 15, Gouiri 36 Subs used: Schneiderlin 65 (Rony Lopes), Ndoye 65 (Lees Melou), Thuram-Ulien 77 (Boudaoui), Robson Bambu 87 (Todibo) Angers SCO (0) 0 Yellow card: Amadou 33 Subs used: Capelle 62 (Boufal), Coulibaly 62 (Amadou), Thioub 62 (Fulgini), Cho 75 (Diony), Mathias Lage 75 (Cabot) Referee: Jérôme Miguelgorry ................................................................. Nîmes (2) 3 Scorers: L. Deaux 23, Z. Ferhat 32, N. Eliasson 81 Yellow card: Meling 37 Subs used: Roux 66 (Koné), Eliasson 72 (Ripart), Fomba 72 (Cubas), Duljević 86 (Benrahou) Monaco (2) 4 Scorers: A. Golovin 3, A. Golovin 12, A. Golovin 62, K. Volland 77 Yellow card: Ballo 4, Badiashile 58 Subs used: Diatta 46 (Diop), FÅbregas 56 (Fofana), Jovetić 56 (Ben Yedder), Caio Henrique 64 (Ballo), Aguilar 87 (Golovin) Referee: Clément Turpin ................................................................. Saint-Étienne (1) 1 Scorers: J. Boye 14og Yellow card: Hamouma 37, Kolodziejczak 73 Subs used: Nordin 52 (Hamouma), Youssouf 64 (Monnet-Paquet), Trauco 77 (Neyou Noupa), Moueffek 77 (Modeste) Metz (0) 0 Yellow card: Maïga 25, Centonze 73 Subs used: Gueye 58 (Ambrose), Yade 58 (Vágner) Referee: Ruddy Buquet ................................................................. Nantes (0) 0 Yellow card: Coco 29, Corchia 31, Louza 32 Subs used: Coco 26 (Fábio), Emond 84 (Blas), Touré 88 (Louza) Lille (1) 2 Scorers: J. David 9, J. David 83 Subs used: Bradarić 46 (Reinildo), Renato Sanches 70 (Ikoné), Weah 79 (Luiz Araujo), Xeka 88 (Soumaré), Lihadji 88 (Bamba) Referee: Stéphanie Frappart ................................................................. Olympique Marseille (21:00) PSG .................................................................