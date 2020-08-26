UPDATE 5-MLS Results

Aug 26 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the MLS on Tuesday (start times are EST) DC United (0) 1 New England (2) 2 Chicago Fire (2) 3 Cincinnati (0) 0 Philadelphia Union (1) 1 New York RB (0) 0 Montreal Impact (2) 2 Vancouver Whitecaps (0) 0 Sporting KC (1) 2 Houston Dynamo (2) 5 Wednesday, August 26 fixtures (EST/GMT) Orlando City v Nashville SC (1930/2330) Inter Miami v Atlanta United (2000/0000) Dallas v Colorado Rapids (2030/0030) Real Salt Lake v Los Angeles (2130/0130) SJ Earthquakes v Portland Timbers (2230/0230) LA Galaxy v Seattle Sounders (2300/0300) Friday, August 28 fixtures (EST/GMT) Montreal Impact v Toronto (2000/0000) Saturday, August 29 fixtures (EST/GMT) Atlanta United v Orlando City (1530/1930) Cincinnati v Columbus Crew (1930/2330) Philadelphia Union v DC United (1930/2330) New York City v Chicago Fire (1930/2330) New England v New York RB (2000/0000) Dallas v Minnesota United (2030/0030) Colorado Rapids v Sporting KC (2100/0100) LA Galaxy v SJ Earthquakes (2230/0230) Portland Timbers v Real Salt Lake (2230/0230) Sunday, August 30 fixtures (EST/GMT) Nashville SC v Inter Miami (2030/0030) Seattle Sounders v Los Angeles (2200/0200)