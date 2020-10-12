UPDATE 5-MLS Results

Oct 12 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the MLS on Sunday (start times are EST) New York City (0) 1 New England (1) 2 Los Angeles (1) 3 Seattle Sounders (0) 1 Chicago Fire (2) 2 DC United (0) 1 Cincinnati v Toronto in play Orlando City v Columbus Crew postponed Philadelphia Union v Montreal Impact in play Sporting KC (0) 2 Nashville SC (1) 1 Dallas v Minnesota United postponed Portland Timbers v SJ Earthquakes (22:00) Wednesday, October 14 fixtures (EST/GMT) Montreal Impact v New England (1930/2330) Cincinnati v Columbus Crew (1930/2330) Orlando City v New York City (1930/2330) Toronto v New York RB (1930/2330) DC United v Philadelphia Union (2000/0000) Houston Dynamo v Nashville SC (2000/0000) Inter Miami v Atlanta United (2000/0000) Minnesota United v Chicago Fire (2000/0000) Dallas v Sporting KC (2030/0030) Real Salt Lake v Portland Timbers (2130/0130) Seattle Sounders v Colorado Rapids (2200/0200) Vancouver Whitecaps v Los Angeles (2200/0200) LA Galaxy v SJ Earthquakes (2230/0230)