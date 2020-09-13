UPDATE 5-MLS Results

Sep 13 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the MLS on Saturday (start times are EST) Chicago Fire (2) 2 Columbus Crew (0) 2 DC United (0) 0 New York RB (1) 2 New York City (1) 2 Cincinnati (0) 1 Orlando City (1) 2 Inter Miami (0) 1 Philadelphia Union (0) 2 New England (0) 1 Nashville SC v Atlanta United in play Dallas v Houston Dynamo in play Real Salt Lake v Colorado Rapids (21:30) Sunday, September 13 fixtures (EST/GMT) Sporting KC v Minnesota United (2030/0030) Vancouver Whitecaps v Montreal Impact (2130/0130) Los Angeles v Portland Timbers (2300/0300) SJ Earthquakes v LA Galaxy (2300/0300) Wednesday, September 16 fixtures (EST/GMT) Dallas v Colorado Rapids (2030/0030) SJ Earthquakes v Portland Timbers (2130/0130) Vancouver Whitecaps v Montreal Impact (2130/0130)