UPDATE 5-MLS Summaries

Oct 29 (OPTA) - Summaries for the MLS on Wednesday (start times are EST) New York RB (0) 1 Scorers: A. Long 89 Subs used: Royer 59 (Clark), Cásseres 59 (Davis), Romero 59 (Rzatkowski), Tetteh 74 (Stroud), Barlow 79 (White) New England (0) 0 Yellow card: Caldwell 43, Buksa 48, Fagúndez 57, Buchanan 75, Nguyễn 85 Subs used: Polster 46 (Caldwell), Nguyễn 63 (Manneh), Carles Gil 63 (Fagúndez), Buchanan 64 (Rowe), Bye 85 (Jones) Referee: Alan Kelly ................................................................. Cincinnati (0) 0 Missed penalty: S. de Jong 63 Subs used: Kubo 77 (Locadia), Abdul-Salaam 78 (Bailey), Vázquez 80 (Mokotjo), McLaughlin 90 (Pettersson) Sporting KC (0) 1 Scorers: R. Espinoza 57 Yellow card: Punčec 60 Subs used: Gerso Fernandes 46 (Shelton), Espinoza 46 (Hernandez), Cameron Duke 81 (Kinda), Hurtado 90 (Pulido) Referee: David Gantar ................................................................. Orlando City (2) 4 Scorers: D. Dike 29, C. Mueller 45+2, T. Akindele 60, Matheus Barrozo 90+2 Yellow card: Michel 88 Subs used: Michel 62 (Nani), Perea 62 (Akindele), Méndez 68 (Dezart), Matheus Barrozo 79 (Dike), Alvarado 79 (Mueller) Atlanta United (0) 1 Scorers: E. Torres 87 Yellow card: Meza 46, Remedi 81, Adams 91 Subs used: Lennon 50 (Walkes), Mulraney 72 (Barco), Torres 72 (Jahn), Gallagher 72 (Damm), Remedi 76 (Matheus Rossetto) Referee: Alex Chilowicz ................................................................. Philadelphia Union (1) 2 Scorers: K. Przybyłko 28pen, C. Burke 65 Yellow card: Elliott 16, Fontana 48, Bedoya 68, Ilsinho 94 Subs used: Mbaizo 46 (Gaddis), Ilsinho 60 (Fontana), Burke 60 (Sergio Santos), Wooten 87 (Przybyłko), Bendik 90 (Blake) Chicago Fire (1) 1 Scorers: R. Berič 42 Red card: Calvo 36 Yellow card: Berič 45, Medrán 57, Mihailovic 88 Subs used: Collier 72 (Sekulić), Navarro 72 (Bornstein), Herbers 72 (Aliseda), Terán 78 (Medrán) Referee: Guido Gonzalez ................................................................. Toronto (0) 0 Yellow card: Morrow 3 Subs used: Shaffelburg 59 (Morrow), Endoh 59 (Mullins), Priso-Mbongue 76 (Fraser), Nelson 82 (DeLeon) New York City (0) 1 Scorers: J. Medina 51 Yellow card: Callens 46, Castellanos 75, Medina 92 Subs used: Thórarinsson 72 (Mackay-Steven), Acevedo 82 (Parks), Ibeagha 88 (Castellanos) Referee: Nima Saghafi ................................................................. Minnesota United in play Colorado Rapids ................................................................. DC United in play Columbus Crew ................................................................. Dallas in play Inter Miami ................................................................. Portland Timbers (22:00) LA Galaxy ................................................................. Los Angeles (22:30) Houston Dynamo ................................................................. SJ Earthquakes (22:30) Real Salt Lake ................................................................. Saturday, October 31 fixtures (EST/GMT) Dallas v Houston Dynamo (1530/1930) Nashville SC v Chicago Fire (2030/0030) Sunday, November 1 fixtures (EST/GMT) Columbus Crew v Philadelphia Union (1630/2030) Atlanta United v Cincinnati (2000/0000) New York City v New York RB (2000/0000) Montreal Impact v Orlando City (2030/0030) New England v DC United (2030/0030) Sporting KC v Minnesota United (2030/0030) Toronto v Inter Miami (2030/0030) Colorado Rapids v Seattle Sounders (2200/0200) Portland Timbers v Vancouver Whitecaps (2300/0300) LA Galaxy v Real Salt Lake (2330/0330) SJ Earthquakes v Los Angeles (2330/0330)