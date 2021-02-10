UPDATE 5-NBA Standings

Feb 10 (OPTA) - Standings from the NBA on Wednesday EASTERN CONFERENCE ATLANTIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Philadelphia 18 7 .720 - 2. Brooklyn 14 12 .538 4 1/2 3. Boston 12 11 .522 5 4. Toronto 11 13 .458 6 1/2 5. New York 11 15 .423 7 1/2 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee 16 8 .667 - 2. Indiana 12 12 .500 4 3. Cleveland 10 15 .400 6 1/2 4. Chicago 9 14 .391 6 1/2 5. Detroit 6 18 .250 10 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Charlotte 12 13 .480 - 2. Atlanta 11 12 .478 - 3. Miami 10 14 .417 1 1/2 4. Orlando 9 16 .360 3 5. Washington 6 15 .286 4 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Utah 20 5 .800 - 2. Portland 13 10 .565 6 3. Denver 12 11 .522 7 4. Oklahoma City 10 13 .435 9 5. Minnesota 6 18 .250 13 1/2 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. LA Lakers 19 6 .760 - 2. LA Clippers 17 8 .680 2 3. Phoenix 14 9 .609 4 4. Golden State 13 12 .520 6 5. Sacramento 12 12 .500 6 1/2 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. San Antonio 14 11 .560 - 2. New Orleans 11 12 .478 2 3. Memphis 9 10 .474 2 4. Houston 11 13 .458 2 1/2 5. Dallas 11 14 .440 3 Thursday, February 11 schedules (EST/GMT) Miami at Houston (1930/0030) Toronto at Boston (1930/0030) Indiana at Detroit (2000/0100) Orlando at Golden State (2200/0300) Philadelphia at Portland (2200/0300) Friday, February 12 schedules (EST/GMT) Minnesota at Charlotte (1900/0000) New York at Washington (1900/0000) San Antonio at Atlanta (1930/0030) New Orleans at Dallas (1930/0030) LA Clippers at Chicago (2000/0100) Detroit at Boston (2000/0100) Oklahoma City at Denver (2100/0200) Milwaukee at Utah (2100/0200) Memphis at LA Lakers (2200/0300) Cleveland at Portland (2200/0300) Orlando at Sacramento (2200/0300) Saturday, February 13 schedules (EST/GMT) Philadelphia at Phoenix (1500/2000) Indiana at Atlanta (1930/0030) Houston at New York (2000/0100) Brooklyn at Golden State (2030/0130) Miami at Utah (2100/0200) Sunday, February 14 schedules (EST/GMT) Boston at Washington (1300/1800) Minnesota at Toronto (1800/2300) San Antonio at Charlotte (1900/0000) Milwaukee at Oklahoma City (1900/0000) New Orleans at Detroit (1900/0000) Portland at Dallas (1930/0030) Orlando at Phoenix (2000/0100) Memphis at Sacramento (2100/0200) LA Lakers at Denver (2200/0300) Cleveland at LA Clippers (2200/0300) Monday, February 15 schedules (EST/GMT) Chicago at Indiana (1900/0000) Houston at Washington (1900/0000) Atlanta at New York (1930/0030) Philadelphia at Utah (2100/0200) Cleveland at Golden State (2200/0300) Miami at LA Clippers (2200/0300) Brooklyn at Sacramento (2200/0300)