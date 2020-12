Dec 6 (OPTA) - Results from the NCAAF games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS 49 Western Carolina 9 Catamounts Texas Longhorns 69 KANSAS STATE WILDCATS 31 TEXAS CHRISTIAN HORNED 29 Oklahoma State Cowboys 22 FROGS Rice Owls 20 MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD 0 Ohio State Buckeyes 52 MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS 12 Penn State Nittany Lions 23 RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS 7 Toledo Rockets 41 NORTHERN ILLINOIS HUSKIES 24 Kent State Golden Flashes at Miami (OH) RedHawks cancelled TULANE GREEN WAVE 35 Memphis Tigers 21 Florida International at Charlotte 49ers postponed Panthers MISSOURI TIGERS 50 Arkansas Razorbacks 48 Texas A&M Aggies 31 AUBURN TIGERS 20 TEXAS TECH RED RAIDERS 69 Kansas Jayhawks 31 Nebraska Cornhuskers 37 PURDUE BOILERMAKERS 27 Troy Trojans 29 SOUTH ALABAMA JAGUARS 0 Ball State Cardinals 45 CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS 20 Eastern Michigan Eagles 53 WESTERN MICHIGAN BRONCOS 42 AKRON ZIPS 31 Bowling Green Falcons 3 Liberty Flames at Coastal Carolina postponed Chanticleers NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH 45 Syracuse Orange 21 ARKANSAS STATE RED WOLVES 48 Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 15 Indiana Hoosiers 14 WISCONSIN BADGERS 6 Maryland Terrapins at Michigan Wolverines cancelled Buffalo Bulls at Ohio Bobcats (15:30) Tulsa Golden Hurricane 19 NAVY MIDSHIPMEN 6 IOWA STATE CYCLONES 42 West Virginia Mountaineers 6 VIRIGINIA CAVALIERS 43 Boston College Eagles 32 Florida Gators 31 TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS 19 Iowa Hawkeyes 35 ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI 21 Vanderbilt Commodores at Georgia Bulldogs postponed Stanford Cardinal 31 WASHINGTON HUSKIES 26 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 23 Georgia Tech Yellow 13 WOLFPACK Jackets COASTAL CAROLINA 22 Brigham Young Cougars 17 CHANTICLEERS Florida Atlantic Owls at Georgia Southern Eagles (18:00) San Jose State Spartans at Hawaii Warriors (18:00) Missouri Tigers at Mississippi State Bulldogs postponed Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Wake Forest Demon Deacons postponed Alabama Crimson Tide at Arkansas Razorbacks postponed Ole Miss Rebels at Louisiana State Tigers postponed Northwestern Wildcats at Minnesota Golden Gophers cancelled Oregon Ducks at California Golden Bears (19:00) Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona Wildcats (19:00) Colorado State Rams at San Diego State Aztecs (19:00) Clemson Tigers at Viriginia Tech Hokies (19:30) South Carolina Gamecocks at Kentucky Wildcats (19:30) Baylor University Bears at Oklahoma Sooners (20:00) Alabama Crimson Tide at Louisiana State Tigers (20:00) Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Duke Blue Devils (20:00) Houston Cougars at Southern Methodist postponed Mustangs Fresno State Bulldogs at Nevada Wolf Pack (22:30) Oregon State Beavers at Utah Utes (22:30) California-Los Angeles at Arizona State Sun Devils (22:30) Bruins Wyoming Cowboys at New Mexico Lobos (22:30)