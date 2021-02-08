UPDATE 5-Premier League Standings

Feb 7 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Man City 22 15 5 2 43 14 50 2 Man Utd 23 13 6 4 49 30 45 3 Leicester 23 13 4 6 39 25 43 4 Liverpool 23 11 7 5 44 29 40 ............................................... 5 Chelsea 23 11 6 6 38 24 39 ............................................... 6 West Ham 23 11 6 6 34 28 39 7 Everton 21 11 4 6 34 28 37 ............................................... 8 Tottenham 22 10 6 6 36 22 36 9 Aston Villa 21 11 2 8 36 24 35 10 Arsenal 23 9 4 10 27 23 31 11 Leeds 21 9 2 10 36 38 29 12 Southampton 22 8 5 9 29 37 29 13 Crystal Palace 22 8 5 9 27 37 29 14 Wolverhampton 23 7 6 10 23 31 27 15 Brighton 23 5 10 8 25 30 25 16 Newcastle 23 7 4 12 25 38 25 17 Burnley 22 6 5 11 14 29 23 ............................................... 18 Fulham 22 2 9 11 17 31 15 19 West Bromwich 23 2 6 15 18 54 12 20 Sheff Utd 23 3 2 18 15 37 11 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation