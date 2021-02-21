UPDATE 5-Premier League Summaries

Feb 20 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Southampton (1) 1 Scorers: T. Minamino 33 Yellow card: McCarthy 92 Subs used: Tella 76 (Minamino), Adams 85 (Ings), Nlundulu 94 (Redmond) Chelsea (0) 1 Scorers: M. Mount 54pen Yellow card: Marcos Alonso 80 Subs used: Hudson-Odoi 46 (Abraham), Jorginho 76 (Kovačić), Ziyech 76 (Hudson-Odoi) Referee: Anthony Taylor ................................................................. Burnley (0) 0 Yellow card: Cork 76, Mee 93, Lowton 94 Subs used: Mumbongo 81 (Rodriguez) West Bromwich Albion (0) 0 Red card: Ajayi 30 Subs used: O'Shea 32 (Phillips) Referee: Mike Dean ................................................................. Liverpool (0) 0 Yellow card: Kabak 46, Mané 67 Subs used: Phillips 30 (Henderson), Shaqiri 63 (Jones), Origi 87 (Thiago Alcântara) Everton (1) 2 Scorers: Richarlison 3, G. Sigurðsson 83pen Yellow card: André Gomes 41 Subs used: Sigurðsson 59 (André Gomes), Calvert-Lewin 62 (Rodríguez), Iwobi 86 (Richarlison) Referee: Chris Kavanagh ................................................................. Fulham (0) 1 Scorers: A. Lookman 61 Yellow card: Zambo Anguissa 47 Subs used: Tete 78 (Ivan Cavaleiro), Lemina 86 (Maja), De Cordova-Reid 92 (Lookman) Sheffield United (0) 0 Yellow card: Baldock 79, McGoldrick 91 Subs used: Norwood 51 (Basham), McGoldrick 74 (Lundstram), Bogle 80 (Jagielka) Referee: Martin Atkinson ................................................................. Sunday, February 21 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur (1200) Aston Villa v Leicester City (1405) Arsenal v Manchester City (1630) Manchester United v Newcastle United (1900) Monday, February 22 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace (2000) Tuesday, February 23 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leeds United v Southampton (1800)