UPDATE 5-Premier League Summaries

Jul 12 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Sunday (start times are BST) Wolverhampton Wanderers (1) 3 Scorers: R. Jiménez 45+2pen, L. Dendoncker 46, Diogo Jota 74 Subs used: Diogo Jota 56 (Pedro Neto), Adama Traoré 70 (Daniel Podence), João Moutinho 78 (Jiménez) Everton (0) 0 Yellow card: Digne 19, Keane 58 Subs used: Coleman 31 (Mina), Branthwaite 46 (Baines), Bernard 56 (Walcott), Iwobi 56 (Gordon), Kean 63 (Richarlison) Referee: Anthony Taylor ................................................................. Aston Villa (1) 2 Scorers: Trézéguet 45+4, Trézéguet 59 Yellow card: Mings 27, Douglas Luiz 91 Subs used: Targett 37 (Taylor), Nakamba 80 (Hourihane), Davis 80 (Samatta), El Ghazi 88 (Trézéguet) Crystal Palace (0) 0 Red card: Benteke 96 Yellow card: Zaha 27, Sakho 27, Kouyaté 54, Milivojević 67 Subs used: McCarthy 46 (McArthur), Townsend 65 (Ayew), Riedewald 65 (Kouyaté), Meyer 75 (Milivojević) Referee: Martin Atkinson ................................................................. Tottenham Hotspur in play Arsenal ................................................................. AFC Bournemouth (19:00) Leicester City ................................................................. Monday, July 13 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester United v Southampton (2000/1900) Tuesday, July 14 fixtures (BST/GMT) Chelsea v Norwich City (2015/1915) Wednesday, July 15 fixtures (BST/GMT) Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1800/1700) Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth (1800/1700) Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur (1800/1700) Arsenal v Liverpool (2015/1915) Thursday, July 16 fixtures (BST/GMT) Everton v Aston Villa (1800/1700) Leicester City v Sheffield United (1800/1700) Crystal Palace v Manchester United (2015/1915) Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion (2015/1915) Friday, July 17 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Ham United v Watford (2000/1900)