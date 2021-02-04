UPDATE 5-Premier League Summaries

Feb 3 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Wednesday (start times are BST) Burnley (0) 0 Yellow card: Stephens 83, Mumbongo 87 Subs used: Stephens 71 (Cork), Mumbongo 77 (Rodriguez), Benson 81 (Westwood) Manchester City (2) 2 Scorers: Gabriel Jesus 3, R. Sterling 38 Yellow card: Ederson Moraes 76 Subs used: Zinchenko 64 (João Cancelo) Referee: Martin Atkinson ................................................................. Fulham (0) 0 Yellow card: Reed 24, Aina 59, Ivan Cavaleiro 89 Subs used: Lemina 46 (Zambo Anguissa), Ivan Cavaleiro 46 (Tete), De Cordova-Reid 71 (Loftus-Cheek) Leicester City (2) 2 Scorers: K. Iheanacho 17, J. Justin 44 Yellow card: Mendy 72 Subs used: Albrighton 61 (Ayoze Pérez), Mendy 61 (Choudhury), Amartey 76 (Barnes) Referee: Robert Jones ................................................................. Leeds United (0) 1 Scorers: Raphinha 48 Yellow card: Harrison 16, Ayling 79 Subs used: Roberts 69 (Klich), Pablo Hernández 78 (Alioski), Hélder Costa 87 (Harrison) Everton (2) 2 Scorers: G. Sigurðsson 9, D. Calvert-Lewin 41 Yellow card: Holgate 89, Godfrey 90, Olsen 91 Subs used: Keane 80 (Richarlison), King 87 (Iwobi), Davies 89 (Sigurðsson) Referee: Michael Oliver ................................................................. Aston Villa (0) 1 Scorers: O. Watkins 81 Yellow card: Douglas Luiz 70 Subs used: Traoré 46 (El Ghazi), Trézéguet 69 (Barkley), Sanson 80 (Douglas Luiz) West Ham United (0) 3 Scorers: T. Souček 51, J. Lingard 56, J. Lingard 83 Yellow card: Cresswell 65 Subs used: Pablo Fornals 84 (Fredericks), Johnson 88 (Benrahma), Bowen 91 (Lingard) Referee: Andy Madley ................................................................. Liverpool (0) 0 Yellow card: Wijnaldum 45 Subs used: Origi 64 (Shaqiri), Oxlade-Chamberlain 64 (Wijnaldum), Jones 79 (Roberto Firmino) Brighton & Hove Albion (0) 1 Scorers: S. Alzate 56 Subs used: Lallana 67 (March), Connolly 83 (Maupay), Zeqiri 87 (Trossard) Referee: Kevin Friend ................................................................. Thursday, February 4 fixtures (BST/GMT) Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (2000) Saturday, February 6 fixtures (BST/GMT) Aston Villa v Arsenal (1230) Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion (1500) Newcastle United v Southampton (1500) Fulham v West Ham United (1730) Manchester United v Everton (2000) Sunday, February 7 fixtures (BST/GMT) Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1200) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City (1400) Liverpool v Manchester City (1630) Sheffield United v Chelsea (1915) Monday, February 8 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leeds United v Crystal Palace (2000)