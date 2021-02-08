UPDATE 5-Premier League Summaries

Feb 8 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Sunday (start times are BST) Tottenham Hotspur (0) 2 Scorers: H. Kane 54, Son Heung-Min 58 Yellow card: Lamela 64 Subs used: Doherty 68 (Aurier), Bergwijn 74 (Lamela), Scarlett 93 (Son Heung-Min) West Bromwich Albion (0) 0 Yellow card: Snodgrass 77, Gallagher 95 Subs used: Phillips 69 (Ahearne-Grant), Yokuşlu 78 (Sawyers), Matheus Pereira 80 (Snodgrass) Referee: Stuart Attwell ................................................................. Wolverhampton Wanderers (0) 0 Yellow card: Rúben Neves 46 Subs used: Hoever 46 (Jonny Castro), Fábio Silva 61 (Willian José), Gibbs-White 88 (Pedro Neto) Leicester City (0) 0 Yellow card: Evans 32, Ç. Söyüncü 54, Maddison 62 Subs used: Vardy 61 (Iheanacho), Albrighton 61 (Ayoze Pérez) Referee: Martin Atkinson ................................................................. Liverpool (0) 1 Scorers: Mohamed Salah 63pen Yellow card: Thiago Alcântara 3, Fabinho 70 Subs used: Shaqiri 68 (Thiago Alcântara), Milner 68 (Jones), Tsimikas 85 (Robertson) Manchester City (0) 4 Scorers: İ. Gündoğan 49, İ. Gündoğan 73, R. Sterling 76, P. Foden 83 Yellow card: Rúben Dias 62 Missed penalty: İ. Gündoğan 37 Subs used: Gabriel Jesus 72 (Mahrez) Referee: Michael Oliver ................................................................. Sheffield United (0) 1 Scorers: A. Rüdiger 55og Yellow card: Basham 17 Subs used: McGoldrick 62 (Burke), Sharp 68 (Bryan), Brewster 86 (Norwood) Chelsea (1) 2 Scorers: M. Mount 43, Jorginho 58pen Subs used: Marcos Alonso 62 (Chilwell), Hudson-Odoi 62 (Giroud), Kanté 75 (Werner) Referee: Kevin Friend ................................................................. Monday, February 8 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leeds United v Crystal Palace (2000)