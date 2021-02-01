UPDATE 5-Premier League Summaries

Jan 31 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Sunday (start times are BST) Chelsea (1) 2 Scorers: Azpilicueta 40, Marcos Alonso 84 Subs used: Pulisic 46 (Abraham), James 73 (Hudson-Odoi), Havertz 80 (Mount) Burnley (0) 0 Yellow card: Westwood 60 Subs used: Rodriguez 57 (Vydra), Guðmunds­son 62 (Wood), Mumbongo 76 (Brady) Referee: Graham Scott ................................................................. Leicester City (1) 1 Scorers: H. Barnes 13 Subs used: Ricardo Pereira 37 (Castagne), Ç. Söyüncü 46 (Albrighton), Ünder 79 (Fofana) Leeds United (1) 3 Scorers: S. Dallas 15, P. Bamford 70, J. Harrison 84 Yellow card: Ayling 38, Dallas 62, Klich 74 Subs used: Klich 21 (Rodrigo), Hélder Costa 80 (Raphinha) Referee: Chris Kavanagh ................................................................. West Ham United (0) 1 Scorers: C. Dawson 87 Yellow card: Rice 47, Souček 49 Subs used: Yarmolenko 62 (Pablo Fornals), Noble 79 (Antonio), Fredericks 79 (Bowen) Liverpool (0) 3 Scorers: Mohamed Salah 57, Mohamed Salah 68, G. Wijnaldum 84 Subs used: Jones 57 (Milner), Roberto Firmino 69 (Shaqiri), Oxlade-Chamberlain 80 (Origi) Referee: Jonathan Moss ................................................................. Brighton & Hove Albion (1) 1 Scorers: L. Trossard 17 Yellow card: Maupay 71, Burn 86 Subs used: Burn 72 (Veltman), Connolly 79 (Trossard), Lallana 79 (Maupay) Tottenham Hotspur (0) 0 Yellow card: Alderweireld 66 Subs used: Carlos Vinícius 46 (Sánchez), Lucas Moura 61 (Bale), Lamela 74 (Ndombèlé) Referee: Peter Bankes ................................................................. Tuesday, February 2 fixtures (BST/GMT) Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion (1800) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal (1800) Manchester United v Southampton (2015) Newcastle United v Crystal Palace (2015) Wednesday, February 3 fixtures (BST/GMT) Burnley v Manchester City (1800) Fulham v Leicester City (1800) Leeds United v Everton (1930) Aston Villa v West Ham United (2015) Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion (2015) Thursday, February 4 fixtures (BST/GMT) Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (2000)