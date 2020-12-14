UPDATE 5-Serie A Standings

Dec 13 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Milan 11 8 3 0 25 11 27 2 Inter 11 7 3 1 29 15 24 3 Napoli 11 8 0 3 26 11 23 4 Juventus 11 6 5 0 23 9 23 ........................................ 5 Sassuolo 11 6 4 1 21 12 22 ........................................ 6 Roma 11 6 3 2 24 16 21 ........................................ 7 Verona 11 5 4 2 15 9 19 ........................................ 8 Atalanta 10 5 2 3 21 16 17 9 Lazio 11 5 2 4 17 19 17 10 Udinese 10 4 1 5 13 14 13 11 Cagliari 11 3 3 5 18 23 12 12 Bologna 11 4 0 7 16 22 12 13 Sampdoria 11 3 2 6 16 19 11 14 Parma 11 2 5 4 12 19 11 15 Benevento 11 3 2 6 12 22 11 16 Spezia 11 2 4 5 15 23 10 17 Fiorentina 11 2 3 6 11 19 9 ........................................ 18 Torino 11 1 3 7 19 27 6 19 Genoa 11 1 3 7 10 22 6 20 Crotone 11 1 2 8 10 25 5 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League prelim round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation