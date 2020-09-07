UPDATE 5-Serie A Standings

Sep 6 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Internacional 8 5 2 1 13 5 17 2 São Paulo 8 5 1 2 10 8 16 3 Flamengo 8 4 2 2 11 10 14 4 Palmeiras 7 3 4 0 9 6 13 5 Atl. Mineiro 6 4 0 2 10 5 12 6 Vasco 6 3 2 1 10 5 11 7 Santos 8 3 2 3 9 9 11 8 Fluminense 8 3 2 3 9 10 11 9 Ceará 8 3 1 4 8 10 10 10 Corinthians 7 2 3 2 11 10 9 11 Bahia 7 2 3 2 10 12 9 12 Fortaleza 8 2 2 4 8 8 8 13 Botafogo 7 1 5 1 6 7 8 14 Paranaense 7 2 1 4 6 8 7 15 Sport 7 2 1 4 6 9 7 16 Coritiba 7 2 1 4 4 7 7 17 Grêmio 6 1 4 1 4 4 7 18 RB Bragantino 8 1 3 4 8 13 6 19 Atlético GO 6 1 2 3 5 9 5 20 Goiás 5 1 1 3 6 8 4