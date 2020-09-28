UPDATE 5-Serie A Standings

Sep 27 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Napoli 2 2 0 0 8 0 6 2 Verona 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 3 Milan 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 4 Juventus 2 1 1 0 5 2 4 ..................................... 5 Sassuolo 2 1 1 0 5 2 4 ..................................... 6 Atalanta 1 1 0 0 4 2 3 ..................................... 7 Lazio 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ..................................... 8 Inter 1 1 0 0 4 3 3 9 Benevento 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 10 Fiorentina 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 11 Genoa 2 1 0 1 4 7 3 12 Cagliari 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 13 Roma 2 0 1 1 2 5 1 14 Udinese 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 15 Bologna 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 16 Parma 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 17 Spezia 1 0 0 1 1 4 0 ..................................... 18 Torino 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 19 Sampdoria 2 0 0 2 2 6 0 20 Crotone 2 0 0 2 1 6 0 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League prelim round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation