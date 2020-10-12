UPDATE 5-Serie A Standings

Oct 11 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Atl. Mineiro 14 10 0 4 29 16 30 2 Flamengo 14 8 3 3 22 16 27 3 São Paulo 14 7 5 2 20 13 26 4 Internacional 14 7 4 3 19 9 25 5 Fluminense 15 7 3 5 22 17 24 6 Santos 15 6 6 3 21 17 24 7 Palmeiras 14 5 7 2 18 15 22 8 Fortaleza 15 5 6 4 14 11 21 9 Sport 15 6 2 7 15 19 20 10 Vasco 14 5 3 6 18 20 18 11 Atlético GO 15 4 6 5 15 20 18 12 Botafogo 15 3 9 3 16 17 18 13 Grêmio 14 3 8 3 14 14 17 14 Paranaense 13 4 3 6 10 13 15 15 Bahia 15 4 3 8 18 23 15 16 Ceará 14 4 3 7 15 20 15 17 Corinthians 14 3 6 5 16 18 15 18 Coritiba 15 3 4 8 10 19 13 19 RB Bragantino 15 2 6 7 16 23 12 20 Goiás 12 2 3 7 17 25 9