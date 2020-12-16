UPDATE 5-Top U.S. Congress leaders meet on COVID-19 aid, spending, agree to meet again later Tuesday

(Updates with meeting ended, but to resume, quotes)

By Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Top U.S. congressional leaders were cautiously upbeat after meeting on Tuesday to try to finalize a government funding bill and end a standoff on coronavirus relief, and they agreed to get together later in the evening, aides said.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, hosted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, as well as Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy at the meeting on Capitol Hill. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin joined by telephone.

"Now we are continuing to work. I think there is progress," McCarthy said as he left the gathering.

"I'll just say it was a good meeting, that's all," Schumer told reporters.

The session started a few minutes after 4 p.m. and ended a little less than an hour later. The leaders agreed to meet again at 7:30 p.m. (0030 GMT Wednesday), aides from both parties said.

As he left the afternoon gathering, McConnell told reporters: "We're going to get an agreement as soon as we can agree."

But he added: "We are still talking to each other and there is agreement that we are not going to leave here without the omni (spending bill) and the COVID (aid)."

McConnell vowed to reporters earlier that lawmakers would not leave town this year until they have agreed on a fresh package of coronavirus relief, which he said he hoped could be attached to the government funding measure.

He also reiterated his view earlier on Tuesday that the best way to get a deal was to drop the most contentious items - liability protections for business, preferred by Republicans, and aid to state and local governments, sought by Democrats.

Pelosi spoke to Mnuchin for over an hour earlier on Tuesday, before the gathering with congressional leaders. They have been frequent negotiating partners in efforts in recent months to reach a consensus on a new package of coronavirus relief.

Leading lawmakers have been hammering out the government spending measure, a $1.4 trillion bill for the fiscal year that began on Oct. 1. A source said on Tuesday that task was basically done, but lawmakers from both parties still sought to strike a consensus on coronavirus relief, something they have wrangled over for months.

If the leaders can reach agreement, the coronavirus aid could be attached to the government spending bill, which must be passed by Friday to avoid a federal government shutdown.

'HAVE TO COME TO AGREEMENT'

Pelosi told reporters about an hour before the meeting that the purpose of the session was to "further our discussions."

"We'll have to come to agreement. And we hope that that will happen in a way that keeps government open," she said.

Earlier this year, Congress approved $3 trillion in coronavirus aid. A bipartisan group of lawmakers from the House and Senate on Tuesday unveiled a package of $908 billion in two parts.

One was a $748 billion proposal, including aid to small businesses, the unemployed and vaccine distribution. The other includes the two main sticking points on Capitol Hill that McConnell cited: the liability protections for businesses and other organizations, and $160 billion for state and local governments.

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has urged Congress to act quickly on coronavirus aid before he takes office on Jan. 20. Even if it does, his new administration likely will seek another round of aid next year.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Richard Cowan; Additional reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Aurora Ellis and Peter Cooney)