UPDATE 5-Tour de France Summaries - Stage 3

Aug 31 (Gracenote) - Results from Stage 3, Tour de France on Monday. Stage 3 Nice to Sisteron, 198 km. Men's elite road race. Wind direction: S. Wind speed: 3km/h. Route profile: semi-mountain. Finish profile: flat. Stage winners 1. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto - Soudal 5:17:42 2. Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 3. Giacomo Nizzolo (ITA) NTT Pro Cycling Team " 4. Hugo Hofstetter (FRA) Israel Start-Up Nation " 5. Peter Sagan (SVK) BORA - hansgrohe " 6. Edward Theuns (BEL) Trek - Segafredo " 7. Cees Bol (NED) Team Sunweb " 8. Matteo Trentin (ITA) CCC Team " 9. Bryan Coquard (FRA) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept " 10. Niccolò Bonifazio (ITA) Total Direct Energie " 11. Luka Mezgec (SLO) Mitchelton - Scott " 12. Tom Van Asbroeck (BEL) Israel Start-Up Nation " 13. Jonas Koch (GER) CCC Team " 14. Jack Bauer (NZL) Mitchelton - Scott " 15. Alexander Kristoff (NOR) UAE Team Emirates " 16. Hugo Houle (CAN) Astana Pro Team " 17. Marc Soler (ESP) Movistar Team " 18. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) Astana Pro Team " 19. Jasper Stuyven (BEL) Trek - Segafredo " 20. Simone Consonni (ITA) Cofidis " Overall leaders 1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 13:59:17 2. Adam Yates (GBR) Mitchelton - Scott +4 3. Marc Hirschi (SUI) Team Sunweb +7 4. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates +17 5. Davide Formolo (ITA) UAE Team Emirates " 6. Egan Bernal (COL) INEOS Grenadiers " 7. Tom Dumoulin (NED) Jumbo - Visma " 8. Sergio Higuita (COL) EF Pro Cycling " 9. Guillaume Martin (FRA) Cofidis " 10. Esteban Chaves (COL) Mitchelton - Scott " 11. Nairo Quintana (COL) Team Arkéa - Samsic " 12. Greg Van Avermaet (BEL) CCC Team " 13. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) Astana Pro Team " 14. Richard Carapaz (ECU) INEOS Grenadiers " 15. Primož Roglic (SLO) Jumbo - Visma " 16. Emanuel Buchmann (GER) BORA - hansgrohe " 17. Romain Bardet (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale " 18. Bauke Mollema (NED) Trek - Segafredo " 19. Luis León Sánchez (ESP) Astana Pro Team " 20. Pierre Latour (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale " King of the Mountains 1. Benoît Cosnefroy (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale 21 2. Michael Gogl (AUT) NTT Pro Cycling Team 12 3. Toms Skujinš (LAT) Trek - Segafredo 6 4. Kasper Asgreen (DEN) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 5. Nicolas Roche (IRL) Team Sunweb 5 6. Jérôme Cousin (FRA) Total Direct Energie 3 7. Robert Gesink (NED) Jumbo - Visma " 8. Michael Schär (SUI) CCC Team 2 9. Fabien Grellier (FRA) Total Direct Energie " 10. Marc Hirschi (SUI) Team Sunweb " 11. Cyril Gautier (FRA) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept " 12. Lukas Pöstlberger (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe " 13. Wout van Aert (BEL) Jumbo - Visma 1 14. Simon Geschke (GER) CCC Team -2 Points leaders 1. Peter Sagan (SVK) BORA - hansgrohe 79 2. Alexander Kristoff (NOR) UAE Team Emirates 77 3. Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 74 4. Matteo Trentin (ITA) CCC Team 54 5. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto - Soudal 50 6. Giacomo Nizzolo (ITA) NTT Pro Cycling Team 46 7. Bryan Coquard (FRA) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept 37 8. Cees Bol (NED) Team Sunweb 32 9. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 30 10. Mads Pedersen (DEN) Trek - Segafredo " 11. Marc Hirschi (SUI) Team Sunweb 25 12. Niccolò Bonifazio (ITA) Total Direct Energie 24 13. Adam Yates (GBR) Mitchelton - Scott 22 14. Michael Schär (SUI) CCC Team 20 15. Jérôme Cousin (FRA) Total Direct Energie " 16. Greg Van Avermaet (BEL) CCC Team 19 17. Hugo Hofstetter (FRA) Israel Start-Up Nation 18 18. Sergio Higuita (COL) EF Pro Cycling 17 19. Elia Viviani (ITA) Cofidis " 20. Edward Theuns (BEL) Trek - Segafredo " Youth classification 1. Marc Hirschi (SUI) Team Sunweb 13:59:24 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates +10 3. Egan Bernal (COL) INEOS Grenadiers " 4. Sergio Higuita (COL) EF Pro Cycling " 5. Enric Mas (ESP) Movistar Team " 6. Valentin Madouas (FRA) Groupama - FDJ 7. Daniel Martínez (COL) EF Pro Cycling 8. Harold Tejada (COL) Astana Pro Team 9. Niklas Eg (DEN) Trek - Segafredo 10. Lennard Kämna (GER) BORA - hansgrohe 11. Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 12. Connor Swift (GBR) Team Arkéa - Samsic 13. Kasper Asgreen (DEN) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 14. David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama - FDJ 15. Joris Nieuwenhuis (NED) Team Sunweb 16. Cyril Barthe (FRA) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept 17. Benoît Cosnefroy (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale 18. Mads Pedersen (DEN) Trek - Segafredo 19. Casper Pedersen (DEN) Team Sunweb 20. Maxime Chevalier (FRA) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept