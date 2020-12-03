UPDATE 5-UEFA Champions League Summaries

Dec 2 (OPTA) - Summaries for the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (start times are CET) Group Stage ................................................................. Krasnodar (0) 1 Scorers: M. Berg 71 Yellow card: Ramírez 23, Wanderson 28 Subs used: Suleymanov 65 (Wanderson), Kambolov 87 (Gazinskiy), Ari 91 (Berg) Rennes (0) 0 Yellow card: Nzonzi 22, Lea Siliki 53 Subs used: Grenier 65 (Lea Siliki), Niang 65 (Hunou), Gboho 73 (Bourigeaud), Tait 82 (Camavinga) Attendance: 8,747 Referee: William Collum ................................................................. İstanbul Başakşehir (1) 3 Scorers: İ. Kahveci 45+2, İ. Kahveci 72, İ. Kahveci 85 Yellow card: Ņkrtel 38, Türüç 57, Tekdemir 78, Rafael 89 Subs used: Chadli 36 (Bolingoli-Mbombo), Tekdemir 46 (Özcan), Epureanu 46 (Ņkrtel), Giuliano 64 (Višća), Crivelli 84 (Gulbrandsen) RB Leipzig (2) 4 Scorers: Y. Poulsen 26, N. Mukiele 43, Daniel Olmo 66, A. Sørloth 90+2 Yellow card: Upamecano 53, Daniel Olmo 67 Subs used: Adams 46 (Kampl), Sørloth 65 (Forsberg), Kluivert 87 (Daniel Olmo), Orban 94 (Haidara) Referee: Carlos Del Cerro Grande ................................................................. Juventus in play Dynamo Kyiv ................................................................. Ferencváros in play Barcelona ................................................................. Sevilla in play Chelsea ................................................................. Manchester United in play PSG ................................................................. Borussia Dortmund in play Lazio ................................................................. Club Brugge in play Zenit .................................................................