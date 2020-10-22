UPDATE 5-Vuelta a Espana Summaries - Stage 2

Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results from Stage 2, Vuelta a España on Wednesday. Stage 2 Pamplona to Lekunberri, 151.6 km. Men's elite road race. Wind direction: S. Wind speed: 5km/h. Route profile: semi-mountain. Finish profile: flat. Stage winners 1. Marc Soler (ESP) Movistar Team 3:47:04 2. Primož Roglic (SLO) Jumbo - Visma +19 3. Daniel Martin (IRL) Israel Start-Up Nation " 4. Richard Carapaz (ECU) INEOS Grenadiers " 5. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team " 6. Enric Mas (ESP) Movistar Team " 7. Esteban Chaves (COL) Mitchelton - Scott " 8. Hugh Carthy (GBR) EF Pro Cycling " 9. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo - Visma " 10. George Bennett (NZL) Jumbo - Visma " 11. Andrea Bagioli (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +58 12. Gino Mäder (SUI) NTT Pro Cycling Team +1:01 13. Rui Costa (POR) UAE Team Emirates " 14. David De La Cruz (ESP) UAE Team Emirates " 15. Mattia Cattaneo (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 16. Aleksander Vlasov (RUS) Astana Pro Team " 17. Kenny Elissonde (FRA) Trek - Segafredo " 18. Felix Großschartner (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe " 19. Gorka Izagirre (ESP) Astana Pro Team " 20. Mikel Nieve (ESP) Mitchelton - Scott " Overall leaders 1. Primož Roglic (SLO) Jumbo - Visma 8:09:41 2. Daniel Martin (IRL) Israel Start-Up Nation +9 3. Richard Carapaz (ECU) INEOS Grenadiers +11 4. Esteban Chaves (COL) Mitchelton - Scott +17 5. Enric Mas (ESP) Movistar Team " 6. Hugh Carthy (GBR) EF Pro Cycling +20 7. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo - Visma +26 8. George Bennett (NZL) Jumbo - Visma +56 9. Felix Großschartner (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe +59 10. Marc Soler (ESP) Movistar Team +1:04 11. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team +1:07 12. Andrea Bagioli (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +1:46 13. David De La Cruz (ESP) UAE Team Emirates +1:49 14. Gorka Izagirre (ESP) Astana Pro Team " 15. Mikel Nieve (ESP) Mitchelton - Scott " 16. Davide Formolo (ITA) UAE Team Emirates " 17. Kenny Elissonde (FRA) Trek - Segafredo +2:13 18. Gino Mäder (SUI) NTT Pro Cycling Team +2:30 19. Rui Costa (POR) UAE Team Emirates +2:36 20. Sergio Henao (COL) UAE Team Emirates " King of the Mountains 1. Richard Carapaz (ECU) INEOS Grenadiers 14 2. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo - Visma " 3. Tim Wellens (BEL) Lotto - Soudal 6 4. Quentin Jauregui (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale " 5. Daniel Martin (IRL) Israel Start-Up Nation " 6. Enric Mas (ESP) Movistar Team " 7. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team " 8. Jetse Bol (NED) Burgos - BH 4 9. Matteo Badilatti (SUI) Israel Start-Up Nation 3 10. Bruno Armirail (FRA) Groupama - FDJ 2 11. Julius van den Berg (NED) EF Pro Cycling " 12. Primož Roglic (SLO) Jumbo - Visma 1 13. Esteban Chaves (COL) Mitchelton - Scott " 14. Gonzalo Serrano (ESP) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA " 15. Ion Izagirre (ESP) Astana Pro Team " 16. Andrey Amador (CRC) INEOS Grenadiers " 17. Rémi Cavagna (FRA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 18. Jasha Sütterlin (GER) Team Sunweb " 19. Daniel Martínez (COL) EF Pro Cycling -2 20. Jan Hirt (CZE) CCC Team " Points leaders 1. Primož Roglic (SLO) Jumbo - Visma 45 2. Richard Carapaz (ECU) INEOS Grenadiers 34 3. Daniel Martin (IRL) Israel Start-Up Nation 32 4. Marc Soler (ESP) Movistar Team 25 5. Esteban Chaves (COL) Mitchelton - Scott 23 6. Enric Mas (ESP) Movistar Team 20 7. Hugh Carthy (GBR) EF Pro Cycling 17 8. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team " 9. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo - Visma 15 10. George Bennett (NZL) Jumbo - Visma 13 11. Felix Großschartner (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe 12 12. Andrea Bagioli (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 11 13. Bruno Armirail (FRA) Groupama - FDJ 4 14. Matthieu Ladagnous (FRA) Groupama - FDJ " 15. Gino Mäder (SUI) NTT Pro Cycling Team " 16. Robert Gesink (NED) Jumbo - Visma " 17. David De La Cruz (ESP) UAE Team Emirates 3 18. Gorka Izagirre (ESP) Astana Pro Team " 19. Rui Costa (POR) UAE Team Emirates " 20. Mikel Nieve (ESP) Mitchelton - Scott 2 Team classification 1. Jumbo - Visma (NED) 24:30:41 2. Movistar Team (ESP) +1:00 3. UAE Team Emirates (UAE) +4:36 4. Astana Pro Team (KAZ) +11:09 5. Mitchelton - Scott (AUS) +18:41 6. INEOS Grenadiers (GBR) +27:24 7. Deceuninck - Quick-Step (BEL) +29:19 8. Trek - Segafredo (USA) +30:31 9. Cofidis (FRA) +37:45 10. Groupama - FDJ (FRA) +38:16 11. CCC Team (POL) +42:27 12. NTT Pro Cycling Team (RSA) +46:30 13. Bahrain - McLaren (BRN) +49:22 14. Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (ESP) +49:55 15. Israel Start-Up Nation (ISR) +53:25 16. BORA - hansgrohe (GER) +55:34 17. EF Pro Cycling (USA) +55:53 18. Total Direct Energie (FRA) +1:00:51 19. Lotto - Soudal (BEL) +1:01:12 20. Team Sunweb (GER) +1:15:05 21. AG2R La Mondiale (FRA) +1:16:00 22. Burgos - BH (ESP) +1:21:31 Youth classification 1. Enric Mas (ESP) Movistar Team 8:09:58 2. Andrea Bagioli (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +1:29 3. Gino Mäder (SUI) NTT Pro Cycling Team +2:13 4. David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama - FDJ +3:03 5. Aleksander Vlasov (RUS) Astana Pro Team +5:12 6. Iván Sosa (COL) INEOS Grenadiers +7:27 7. Kobe Goossens (BEL) Lotto - Soudal +9:43 8. Georg Zimmerman (GER) CCC Team +10:22 9. William Barta (USA) CCC Team +12:06 10. Niklas Eg (DEN) Trek - Segafredo +16:44 11. Juan Pedro López (ESP) Trek - Segafredo +17:28 12. Jhojan García (COL) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA +17:41 13. Michel Ries (LUX) Trek - Segafredo +19:56 14. Clément Champoussin (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale +20:15 15. Victor Lafay (FRA) Cofidis +21:23 16. Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Caja Rural - Seguros RGA +22:39 (ECU) 17. Daniel Martínez (COL) EF Pro Cycling +23:13 18. Rémy Mertz (BEL) Lotto - Soudal +25:02 19. Jannik Steimle (GER) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +25:34 20. Mark Donovan (GBR) Team Sunweb "