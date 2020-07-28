UPDATE 5-West Indies in England 2020 Scoreboard

Jul 28 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day of 3rd test between England and West Indies on Tuesday at Manchester, England England win by 269 runs England 1st innings Rory Burns c Rahkeem Cornwall b Roston Chase 57 Dominic Sibley lbw Kemar Roach 0 Joe Root Run Out Roston Chase 17 Ben Stokes b Kemar Roach 20 Ollie Pope b Shannon Gabriel 91 Jos Buttler c Jason Holder b Shannon Gabriel 67 Chris Woakes b Kemar Roach 1 Dom Bess Not Out 18 Jofra Archer c Jason Holder b Kemar Roach 3 Stuart Broad c Jermaine Blackwood b Roston Chase 62 James Anderson c Rahkeem Cornwall b Jason Holder 11 Extras 12b 4lb 6nb 0pen 0w 22 Total (111.5 overs) 369 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-1 Sibley, 2-47 Root, 3-92 Stokes, 4-122 Burns, 5-262 Pope, 6-267 Woakes, 7-272 Buttler, 8-280 Archer, 9-356 Broad, 10-369 Anderson Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Kemar Roach 25.4 4 72 4 2.81 Shannon Gabriel 23.2 5 77 2 3.30 5nb Jason Holder 24.5 5 83 1 3.34 1nb Rahkeem Cornwall 27 5 85 0 3.15 Roston Chase 11 3 36 2 3.27 ............................................................... West Indies 1st innings Kraigg Brathwaite c Joe Root b Stuart Broad 1 John Campbell c Rory Burns b Jofra Archer 32 Shai Hope c Jos Buttler b James Anderson 17 Sharmarh Brooks c Jos Buttler b James Anderson 4 Roston Chase lbw Stuart Broad 9 Jermaine Blackwood b Chris Woakes 26 Jason Holder lbw Stuart Broad 46 Shane Dowrich c Chris Woakes b Stuart Broad 37 Rahkeem Cornwall lbw Stuart Broad 10 Kemar Roach c Joe Root b Stuart Broad 0 Shannon Gabriel Not Out 0 Extras 4b 5lb 1nb 0pen 5w 15 Total (65.0 overs) 197 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-1 Brathwaite, 2-44 Campbell, 3-58 Hope, 4-59 Brooks, 5-73 Chase, 6-110 Blackwood, 7-178 Holder, 8-188 Cornwall, 9-188 Roach, 10-197 Dowrich Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex James Anderson 16 5 28 2 1.75 Stuart Broad 14 4 31 6 2.21 Jofra Archer 17 1 72 1 4.24 1w Chris Woakes 18 2 57 1 3.17 1nb ................................................ England 2nd innings Rory Burns c (Sub) b Roston Chase 90 Dominic Sibley lbw Jason Holder 56 Joe Root Not Out 68 Extras 6b 3lb 3nb 0pen 0w 12 Total (58.0 overs) 226 decl Fall of Wickets : 1-114 Sibley, 2-226 Burns Did Not Bat : Stokes, Pope, Buttler, Woakes, Bess, Archer, Broad, Anderson Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Kemar Roach 11 4 34 0 3.09 Shannon Gabriel 5 0 19 0 3.80 3nb Jason Holder 9 2 24 1 2.67 Roston Chase 14 2 61 1 4.36 Rahkeem Cornwall 19 2 79 0 4.16 .............................................................. West Indies 2nd innings Kraigg Brathwaite lbw Stuart Broad 19 John Campbell c Joe Root b Stuart Broad 0 Kemar Roach c Jos Buttler b Stuart Broad 4 Shai Hope c Stuart Broad b Chris Woakes 31 Sharmarh Brooks c Jos Buttler b Chris Woakes 22 Roston Chase Run Out Dom Bess 7 Jermaine Blackwood c Jos Buttler b Stuart Broad 23 Jason Holder lbw Chris Woakes 12 Shane Dowrich lbw Chris Woakes 8 Rahkeem Cornwall lbw Chris Woakes 2 Shannon Gabriel Not Out 0 Extras 0b 1lb 0nb 0pen 0w 1 Total (37.1 overs) 129 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-0 Campbell, 2-6 Roach, 3-45 Brathwaite, 4-71 Hope, 5-79 Brooks, 6-87 Chase, 7-99 Holder, 8-117 Dowrich, 9-119 Cornwall, 10-129 Blackwood Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex James Anderson 8 4 18 0 2.25 Stuart Broad 8.1 1 36 4 4.41 Chris Woakes 11 0 50 5 4.55 Jofra Archer 10 1 24 0 2.40 .................................... Umpire Michael Gough Umpire Richard Kettleborough Video Richard Illingworth Match Referee Brian Broad