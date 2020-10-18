UPDATE 5-World Cup-Solden Summaries

Oct 18 (Gracenote) - Summaries for World Cup-Solden Sölden on Sunday. Men's Giant Slalom on Sunday Rnk Bib Name Team Time 1 29 Giovanni Borsotti Italy 2:16.08 2 22 Stefan Luitz Germany 2:16.21 +0.13 3 40 Sam Maes Belgium 2:16.45 +0.37 4 23 Erik Read Canada 2:16.58 +0.50 5 36 Daniele Sette Switzerland 2:16.68 +0.60 6 33 Manfred Mölgg Italy 2:16.75 +0.67 7 34 Roberto Nani Italy 2:17.03 +0.95 8 32 Vincent Kriechmayr Austria 2:17.40 +1.32 9 35 River Radamus United States 2:17.48 +1.40 10 31 Adam Žampa Slovakia 2:17.87 +1.79 - 28 Fabian Wilkens Solheim Norway DNF .. 1 Žan Kranjec Slovenia +0.00 .. 2 Mathieu Faivre France +0.00 .. 3 Aleksander Aamodt Kilde Norway +0.00 .. 4 Leif Kristian Norway +0.00 Nestvold-Haugen .. 5 Filip Zubcic Croatia +0.00 .. 6 Henrik Kristoffersen Norway +0.00 .. 7 Alexis Pinturault France +0.00 .. 8 Tommy Ford United States +0.00 .. 9 Ted Ligety United States +0.00 .. 10 Luca De Aliprandini Italy +0.00 .. 11 Loïc Meillard Switzerland +0.00 .. 12 Gino Caviezel Switzerland +0.00 .. 13 Lucas Braathen Norway +0.00 .. 14 Victor Muffat-Jeandet France +0.00 .. 15 Marco Odermatt Switzerland +0.00 .. 16 Marco Schwarz Austria +0.00 .. 17 Matthias Mayer Austria +0.00 .. 18 Cyprien Sarrazin France +0.00 .. 19 Roland Leitinger Austria +0.00 .. 20 Alexander Schmid Germany +0.00 .. 21 Ryan Cochran-Siegle United States +0.00 .. 24 Thibaut Favrot France +0.00 .. 25 Trevor Philp Canada +0.00 .. 26 Justin Murisier Switzerland +0.00 .. 27 Cédric Noger Switzerland +0.00 .. 30 Stefan Brennsteiner Austria +0.00 .. 37 Atle Lie McGrath Norway +0.00 .. 38 Maarten Meiners Netherlands +0.00 .. 39 Remy Falgoux France +0.00 .. 41 Seigo Kato Japan +0.00 .. 42 Bridger Gile United States +0.00 .. 43 Patrick Veisten Norway +0.00 .. 44 Fabian Gratz Germany +0.00 .. 45 Ņtefan Hadalin Slovenia +0.00 .. 46 Raphael Haaser Austria +0.00 .. 47 Samu Torsti Finland +0.00 .. 48 Daniele Sorio Italy +0.00 .. 49 Stefano Baruffaldi Italy +0.00 .. 50 Thomas Tumler Switzerland +0.00 .. 51 Kryštof Krýzl Czech Republic +0.00 .. 52 George Steffey United States +0.00 .. 53 Thomas Dorner Austria +0.00 .. 54 Tommaso Sala Italy +0.00 .. 55 Albert Ortega Spain +0.00 .. 56 Tanguy Nef Switzerland +0.00 .. 57 Andreas Žampa Slovakia +0.00 .. 58 Jeremie Lagier France +0.00 .. 59 Harry Laidlaw Australia +0.00 .. 60 Charles Raposo Great Britain +0.00 .. 61 Kristoffer Jakobsen Sweden +0.00 .. 62 Timon Haugan Norway +0.00