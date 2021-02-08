UPDATE 58-Coupe de France Summaries

Feb 7 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Coupe de France on Sunday (start times are CET) 7th Round ................................................................. Nord Vignoble (1) 1 Feurs (1) 2 Referee: Tawbane Kani ................................................................. Thonon Évian () 2 Vénissieux () 3 ................................................................. Jura Sud Foot (1) 5 Scorers: N. Kabeya 32 Subs used: Faucher 46 (Taqtak), M'Buyi 69 (Baba) Racing Besançon (0) 6 Scorers: A. Fofana 90 Yellow card: Fejoz 55, Leboeuf 60, Enza-Yamissi 83, Mazeghrane 89 At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 4-5 Referee: Maxim Plat Racing Besançon win 6-5 on penalties ................................................................. OS Aire-Sur-La-Lys (1) 5 Chantilly (1) 3 Scorers: A. El Farissi 10 Yellow card: Harand 53 Subs used: Touré 30 (Loir), Harand 46 (Saounera), El Baillal 53 (Bafuidi), Ndiaye 65 (El Baillal) At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 4-2 OS Aire-Sur-La-Lys win 5-3 on penalties ................................................................. Mérignac-Arlac (1) 1 Scorers: M. Rafa 21 Yellow card: Barbe 50 Aixoise (0) 0 Referee: Aurélien Grizon ................................................................. Saint-Malo () 4 Stade Plabennec () 2 ................................................................. Liffré () 1 Montagnarde () 4 ................................................................. Saint-Pierre Milizac (0) 3 Dinan Léhon (0) 5 At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 2-4 Dinan Léhon win 5-3 on penalties ................................................................. Saint-Colomban Locminé () 5 Saint-Renan () 2 ................................................................. Plouzané () 1 Guichen () 2 ................................................................. Romorantin (13:30) Tours ................................................................. Saumur (0) 4 Vendée Fontenay (0) 2 At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 4-2 Saumur win 4-2 on penalties ................................................................. Changé (0) 0 Yellow card: Roche 34, Legendre 43 Subs used: Lion 53 (Yvard), Perrier 76 (Houtin), Sauvé 85 (Roche) Les Herbiers (1) 1 Scorers: P. Grellier 34 Yellow card: Milla 42 Subs used: Bomou 85 (Schuster) Referee: Kevin Barbin ................................................................. Rouen () 3 Vire () 0 ................................................................. Gonfreville (1) 4 Scorers: M. Diallo 81, M. Mankour 89 Yellow card: Thioubou 13 Subs used: Jacquin 69 (Doro), Diallo 69 (Abdelkader) Falaise (0) 0 ................................................................. AG Caennaise (0) 0 Yellow card: Coulibaly 78, Roger 89 Subs used: Sainte-Luce 68 (Camillo), Coulibaly 76 (Suzanne), Milon 76 (Kaloga), Roger 85 (Dias Ferreira) Châteaubriant (0) 1 Scorers: L. Fayolle 46 Yellow card: Naïs 90 Subs used: Mendy 79 (Nunge), Poissonneau 82 (Vernet), Naïs 88 (Dafé) Referee: Emmanuel Caron ................................................................. Drancy JA (0) 2 Scorers: L. Go 65, L. Go 83 Red card: Barbouchi 50 Yellow card: Courtet 63 Subs used: Go 58 (Quehan), Traore 89 (Kebe) Sénart-Moissy (0) 0 Referee: Cyril Dell Angela ................................................................. Mâcon () 2 Union Cosnoise () 1 ................................................................. Pontarlier () 0 Fleury 91 () 3 ................................................................. Libourne (1) 4 Lège-Cap-Ferret (0) 5 At full time: 2-2 Penalty shootout: 2-3 Lège-Cap-Ferret win 5-4 on penalties ................................................................. St Clément Montferrier (13:30) Marssac SRDT ................................................................. Colomiers (1) 7 Scorers: K. Cardinali 6 Yellow card: Cardinali 33, Argelier 45 Subs used: Castaing 68 (Temmar), Delanys 73 (Faty) Canet Roussillon (1) 8 Scorers: J. Posteraro 48 Yellow card: Lybohy 13, Sagna 38, Ouadoudi 64 Subs used: Bai 68 (Vercruysse), Gasparotto 87 (Ouadoudi) At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 6-7 Referee: Julien Schmitt Canet Roussillon win 8-7 on penalties ................................................................. Lesquin () 0 Amiens AC () 4 ................................................................. Loon-Plage (1) 1 Entente Itancourt-Neu. (0) 0 ................................................................. Arras (1) 2 Olympique St Quentin (0) 1 Referee: Damien Rossini ................................................................. Le Puy Foot () 4 Aurillac Arpajon () 2 ................................................................. Limonest (0) 5 Rumilly Vallières (0) 6 At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 5-6 Rumilly Vallières win 6-5 on penalties ................................................................. Rhone-Vallee () 0 Saint-Priest () 2 ................................................................. Ribeauvillé () 0 Soleil Bischheim () 3 ................................................................. Hombourg-Haut (0) 9 Yellow card: Benichou 1, Boucetta 47 Saint-Louis Neuweg (0) 10 At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 8-9 Saint-Louis Neuweg win 10-9 on penalties ................................................................. Saint-Meziery (0) 5 Reims Sainte-Anne (0) 4 At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 5-4 Saint-Meziery win 5-4 on penalties ................................................................. Portugais Saint-Francois (13:30) Amnéville ................................................................. Prix-lès-Mézières () 2 Thaon () 1 ................................................................. Lambresienne () 4 US Laon () 0 ................................................................. Bailleulois () 1 Steenvoorde () 2 ................................................................. Longueau () 1 Beauvais () 3 ................................................................. Saint-Maurice Loos (13:30) Saint-Omer ................................................................. Vitry () 0 Saint-Brice () 4 ................................................................. Chamalières (0) 5 Yellow card: Diogo 51 Subs used: Bitsamou 55 (Da Silva), Ludgero Porcheron 66 (NGassaki NDongo), Dodin 90 (Colo), Guehennec 90 (Diogo) Moulins Yzeure Foot (0) 4 Yellow card: Bellamy 57, Vitré 63 Subs used: Alouache 74 (Diot) At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 5-4 Referee: Willy Bertolotti Chamalières win 5-4 on penalties ................................................................. Obermodern (14:00) Schiltigheim ................................................................. Strasbourg Koenigshoffen (14:00) Haguenau ................................................................. Saint-Zacharie (0) 5 Athlético Marseille (0) 3 At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 5-3 Saint-Zacharie win 5-3 on penalties ................................................................. Maximoise () 1 Aubagne () 3 ................................................................. Belfort (0) 1 Scorers: P. Gaye 81og Red card: Cuenin 75 Yellow card: Ranneaud 78 Subs used: Nowa 46 (Mukendi), Evsan 66 (Régnier), Achour 78 (Loichot) Louhans-Cuiseaux (2) 3 Scorers: A. Larose 8, F. Cissé 23, P. Gaye 52 Yellow card: Cissé 56 Subs used: N'Joh-Eboa 60 (Cissé), Billemaz 68 (Bentabet), Cissé 89 (Etoughe), Zohoré 89 (Demdoum) Referee: Quentin Pourchot ................................................................. Saint-Laurent Billère (14:00) Aviron Bayonnais ................................................................. St Liguaire Niort (0) 5 Trélissac (0) 4 At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 5-4 St Liguaire Niort win 5-4 on penalties ................................................................. Panazol () 0 Olympique d'Alès () 3 ................................................................. Fabrègues () 1 Onet-le-Château () 0 ................................................................. Castelnau Le Crès () 2 Montauban TG () 0 ................................................................. Gazélec Ajaccio (2) 6 Furiani-Agliani (1) 5 At full time: 2-2 Penalty shootout: 4-3 Gazélec Ajaccio win 6-5 on penalties ................................................................. Anglet Genets (0) 0 Stade Poitevin (1) 1 ................................................................. Tuesday, February 9 fixtures (CET/GMT) Lorient v Paris FC (1830/1730) Reims v Valenciennes (1830/1730) Olympique Lyonnais v Ajaccio (2100/2000) Wednesday, February 10 fixtures (CET/GMT) Auxerre v Olympique Marseille (1445/1345) Bordeaux v Toulouse (1445/1345) Nantes v Lens (1445/1345) Grenoble Foot 38 v Monaco (1445/1345) Strasbourg v Montpellier (1445/1345) Brest v Rodez (1700/1600) Amiens SC v Metz (1700/1600) Nîmes v Nice (1700/1600) Dijon v Lille (1900/1800) Caen v PSG (2100/2000) Thursday, February 11 fixtures (CET/GMT) Sochaux v Saint-Étienne (1845/1745) Angers SCO v Rennes (2100/2000)