UPDATE 6-Another Chinese city goes into lockdown amid new COVID-19 threat

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities introduced new COVID-19 curbs in areas surrounding Beijing on Tuesday, putting 4.9 million residents under lockdown as new infections raised worries about a second wave in a nation that has mostly contained the disease.

The number of new cases in mainland China reported on Tuesday almost halved from a day earlier and remained a small fraction of what it saw at the height of the outbreak in early 2020. However, local authorities are implementing strict curbs whenever new cases emerge to prevent the kind of economic paralysis seen a year ago.

The National Health Commission reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 103 a day earlier. Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, accounted for 40 of the 42 locally transmitted infections, with the capital and northeastern Heilongjiang province reporting one local case each.

The city of Langfang in Hebei on Tuesday said its 4.9 million residents will be put under home quarantine for seven days and be subject to mass COVID-19 testing.

Two counties under Langfang's jurisdiction that border Beijing - Guan and Sanhe - had already announced home quarantine measures. Guan reported one new COVID-19 case but Sanhe did not say whether any of its residents were diagnosed with the disease.

Shijiazhuang, Hebei's capital, has been hardest hit in the latest surge in infections and has already placed its 11 million people under lockdown. The province has shut off certain sections of highways and is ordering vehicles registered to Shijiazhuang to turn back.

Gaocheng district in Shijiazhuang is gathering more than 20,000 people living in 12 remote villages into centralised quarantine as part of the city's COVID-19 control, state media China News Service reported late Monday.

Authorities in Beijing's Xicheng district said on Tuesday that the confirmed COVID-19 patient from Guan county works at a building in the district.

At a village in the south of Beijing that shares a border with Hebei, residents were stopping vehicles and asking to see health-tracking codes on mobile phones.

"Measures have tightened since Jan. 8," said a volunteer security officer surnamed Wang. "We've to be careful as we're near Guan, where COVID cases were reported today."

At a Beijing highway checkpoint near the border with Hebei, police officers in protective gowns ordered a car entering Beijing to return to Hebei after the driver was unable to show proof that he had passed a COVID-19 test.

SPREADING

A new guideline issued by the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control recommended that taxi and ride-hailing operators suspend car-pooling services, the Communist Party-backed Beijing Daily reported on Tuesday.

The guideline also said that drivers should get a nucleic acid test for coronavirus every week and be vaccinated in order to work.

Other provinces in China are reporting new confirmed or asymptomatic cases. Heilongjiang province reported 36 new asymptomatic cases in Wangkui county, which also went into lockdown on Monday.

Authorities do not classify asymptomatic cases as confirmed COVID-19 infections.

The cities of Yichun and Qiqihar in Heilongjiang on Tuesday reported one and seven new asymptomatic cases linked to Wangkui, respectively.

The city of Changchun - the capital of neighbouring Jilin province - reported seven new asymptomatic patients on Jan. 11, four of whom had travelled from Wangkui recently.

Residential compounds that these patients lived in were put into lockdown, preventing people and vehicles from leaving the premises.

Authorities in Wuhan, where COVID-19 first emerged in late 2019, on Monday launched contact tracing work after two infected people from Hebei visited the city.

Across China, the number of new asymptomatic cases rose to 81 from 76 a day earlier.

In a rare move, Jinzhong, a city in Shanxi province that shares a border with Shijiazhuang, said on Tuesday that it will administer COVID-19 tests on all travellers from Hebei on arrival, on top of other mandatory COVID-19 tests.

Jinzhong reported on Monday two asymptomatic patients who had returned from Hebei.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in mainland China now stands at 87,591, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634. (Reporting by Jing Wang and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai and Sophie Yu, Roxanne Liu and Lusha Zhang in Beijing; writing by Se Young Lee and Ryan Woo; Editing by Michael Perry, Raju Gopalakrishnan and Sam Holmes)