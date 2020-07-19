UPDATE 6-Championship Results

Jul 18 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Championship on Saturday (start times are BST) Charlton Athletic (1) 2 Wigan Athletic (2) 2 Stoke City (1) 1 Brentford (0) 0 Blackburn Rovers (2) 4 Reading (1) 3 Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday in play Hull City (0) 0 Luton Town (0) 1 Middlesbrough v Cardiff City in play Preston North End (1) 2 Birmingham City (0) 0 Queens Park Rangers v Millwall in play Swansea City (1) 1 Bristol City (0) 0 Sunday, July 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) Derby County v Leeds United (1400/1300) Barnsley v Nottingham Forest (1500/1400) Wednesday, July 22 fixtures (BST/GMT) Birmingham City v Derby County (1930/1830) Brentford v Barnsley (1930/1830) Bristol City v Preston North End (1930/1830) Cardiff City v Hull City (1930/1830) Leeds United v Charlton Athletic (1930/1830) Luton Town v Blackburn Rovers (1930/1830) Millwall v Huddersfield Town (1930/1830) Nottingham Forest v Stoke City (1930/1830) Reading v Swansea City (1930/1830) Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough (1930/1830) West Bromwich Albion v Queens Park Rangers (1930/1830) Wigan Athletic v Fulham (1930/1830)