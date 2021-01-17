UPDATE 6-Championship Summaries

Jan 16 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Saturday (start times are BST) Middlesbrough (0) 0 Yellow card: Dijksteel 82 Subs used: Assombalonga 46 (Akpom), Howson 46 (Sam Morsy), Spence 46 (Wing), Watmore 64 (Johnson), Coulson 76 (Tavernier) Birmingham City (1) 1 Scorers: S. Hogan 26 Yellow card: Jon Toral 15, Ņunjić 71 Subs used: Roberts 62 (Jon Toral), Jutkiewicz 76 (Hogan), Clayton 90 (Jérémie Bela) Referee: Darren England ................................................................. AFC Bournemouth (0) 0 Red card: Lerma 26 Yellow card: Billing 93 Subs used: Surridge 70 (King), Billing 70 (Diego Rico), Kelly 71 (Stacey), Rodrigo Riquelme 82 (Smith), Anthony 82 (Brooks) Luton Town (0) 1 Scorers: K. Dewsbury-Hall 67 Yellow card: Pearson 92, Hylton 96 Subs used: Naismith 34 (Lockyer), Clark 77 (Cornick), Pearson 87 (Bree), Hylton 87 (Collins) Referee: David Webb ................................................................. Blackburn Rovers (0) 1 Scorers: J. Buckley 76 Yellow card: Travis 36 Subs used: Gallagher 46 (Rothwell), Davenport 46 (Johnson), Brereton 61 (Gallagher), Holtby 64 (Travis), Buckley 72 (Dack) Stoke City (1) 1 Scorers: N. Powell 38 Red card: Chester 79 Yellow card: Thompson 48, Norrington-Davies 71 Subs used: Clarke 61 (Powell), Cousins 83 (Allen), Batth 83 (Matondo) Referee: Geoff Eltringham ................................................................. Bristol City (1) 2 Scorers: F. Diedhiou 8, Z. Vyner 77 Yellow card: Palmer 61 Subs used: Massengo 70 (Palmer), Wells 79 (Diedhiou), Bakinson 86 (Adelakun) Preston North End (0) 0 Yellow card: Fisher 83 Subs used: Evans 67 (Johnson), Potts 67 (Barkhuizen), Riis 78 (Whiteman), Molumby 79 (Maguire), Ledson 86 (Fisher) Referee: Dean Whitestone ................................................................. Cardiff City (0) 1 Scorers: J. Ralls 65 Yellow card: Bacuna 34, Pack 54, Hoilett 57, Pack 70 (2nd), Wilson 89 Subs used: Moore 58 (Glatzel), Ojo 58 (Hoilett), Murphy 87 (Bacuna) Norwich City (2) 2 Scorers: G. Hanley 3, T. Cantwell 22 Subs used: Płacheta 76 (Vrančić), Tettey 92 (Cantwell), Omobamidele 95 (Buendía) Referee: Tony Harrington ................................................................. Coventry City postponed Sheffield Wednesday ................................................................. Derby County (0) 0 Yellow card: Buchanan 28, Bielik 38 Subs used: Bird 67 (Bielik), Sibley 83 (Shinnie) Rotherham United (0) 1 Scorers: J. Lindsay 86 Yellow card: Wiles 40 Subs used: Ladapo 80 (Smith), Robertson 91 (Harding) Referee: James Linington ................................................................. Nottingham Forest (1) 3 Scorers: S. Ameobi 34, S. Ameobi 70, R. Yates 83 Yellow card: Samba 93 Subs used: Taylor 72 (Sow), Bong 81 (Mighten) Millwall (0) 1 Scorers: B. Thompson 89 Subs used: Bennett 64 (Pearce), Smith 64 (Zohorè), Thompson 79 (Woods), Bradshaw 79 (Parrott), Böðvarsson 80 (Wallace) Referee: Keith Stroud ................................................................. Queens Park Rangers postponed Wycombe Wanderers ................................................................. Watford (0) 2 Scorers: T. Cleverley 54, João Pedro 64 Yellow card: Deeney 30, Sierralta 56, Chalobah 59 Subs used: Hughes 69 (Chalobah), Gray 69 (Deeney), Zinckernagel 80 (Sema), Garner 80 (Cleverley), Marc Navarro 85 (Kiko Femenía) Huddersfield Town (0) 0 Yellow card: Campbell 40, Crichlow 66 Subs used: Jones 62 (Aarons), High 68 (Rowe), Ward 77 (Álex Vallejo) Referee: Michael Salisbury ................................................................. Barnsley (19:45) Swansea City ................................................................. Tuesday, January 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) Derby County v AFC Bournemouth (1800) Reading v Coventry City (1800) Blackburn Rovers v Swansea City (1900) Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers (1900)-postponed Rotherham United v Stoke City (1945) Watford v Barnsley (1945) Wednesday, January 20 fixtures (BST/GMT) Norwich City v Bristol City (1800) Brentford v Luton Town (1900) Cardiff City v Queens Park Rangers (1900) Huddersfield Town v Millwall (1900) Nottingham Forest v Middlesbrough (1900) Birmingham City v Preston North End (1945)