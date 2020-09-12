UPDATE 6-Championship Summaries

Sep 12 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Saturday (start times are BST) Birmingham City (1) 1 Scorers: Jérémie Bela 37 Yellow card: Ņunjić 59, Pedersen 72, Clayton 80, Jérémie Bela 92 Subs used: Crowley 67 (Jon Toral), George 74 (Iván Sánchez), Gardner 92 (Jutkiewicz) Brentford (0) 0 Yellow card: Nørgaard 49 Subs used: Marcondes 8 (Jensen), Forss 72 (Sergi Canós), Fosu 78 (Marcondes) Referee: Tony Harrington ................................................................. Wycombe Wanderers (0) 0 Yellow card: Bloomfield 22 Subs used: Freeman 72 (Bloomfield), McCarthy 82 (Pattison), Parker 87 (Kashket) Rotherham United (0) 1 Scorers: M. Ihiekwe 90+2 Yellow card: Harding 72 Subs used: Smith 52 (Crooks), Wiles 67 (Sadlier), Vassell 83 (Ladapo) Referee: James Linington ................................................................. AFC Bournemouth (1) 3 Scorers: J. Stacey 25, J. Lerma 53, A. Groeneveld 84 Yellow card: Cook 48, Lerma 51 Subs used: Gosling 59 (Lerma), Brooks 79 (Mepham), Billing 85 (Stanislas) Blackburn Rovers (1) 2 Scorers: B. Johnson 42, A. Armstrong 73 Subs used: Rothwell 68 (Rankin-Costello), Dolan 68 (Brereton), Evans 86 (Travis) Referee: Gavin Ward ................................................................. Barnsley in play Luton Town ................................................................. Bristol City (1) 2 Scorers: J. Paterson 1, T. Kalas 82 Yellow card: Rowe 14, Vyner 52 Subs used: Martin 56 (Diedhiou), Bakinson 56 (Massengo), Semenyo 78 (Wells) Coventry City (1) 1 Scorers: M. Godden 33 Yellow card: Hamer 12 Subs used: Shipley 23 (Kelly), Sheaf 60 (Hamer), Walker 67 (Allen) Referee: John Brooks ................................................................. Cardiff City in play Sheffield Wednesday ................................................................. Derby County (0) 0 Yellow card: Shinnie 37, Sibley 48, Byrne 47 Subs used: Byrne 46 (Wisdom), Rooney 63 (Shinnie) Reading (2) 2 Scorers: Lucas João 40, O. Ejaria 45+1 Yellow card: Olise 64, Richards 93 Subs used: Aluko 68 (Ejaria), Baldock 78 (Swift), Holmes 88 (Olise) Referee: Darren Bond ................................................................. Huddersfield Town in play Norwich City ................................................................. Millwall (0) 0 Yellow card: Thompson 34 Subs used: Smith 64 (Böðvarsson), Mahoney 64 (Bennett), Wallace 82 (Malone) Stoke City (0) 0 Yellow card: Brown 90 Subs used: Fletcher 64 (Campbell), Brown 78 (Vokes), Thompson 86 (Powell) Referee: Jeremy Simpson ................................................................. Preston North End (0) 0 Subs used: Maguire 57 (Bodin), Stockley 57 (Sinclair), Gallagher 72 (Ledson) Swansea City (0) 1 Scorers: M. Gibbs-White 53 Subs used: Fulton 63 (Gibbs-White), Routledge 79 (Lowe) Referee: Robert Jones ................................................................. Queens Park Rangers in play Nottingham Forest .................................................................