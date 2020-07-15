UPDATE 6-Championship Summaries

Jul 14 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Tuesday (start times are BST) West Bromwich Albion (0) 0 Yellow card: Matheus Pereira 50, Livermore 55, Townsend 86 Subs used: Phillips 46 (Grosicki), Robson-Kanu 66 (Austin), Robinson 85 (Diangana), Krovinović 93 (Matheus Pereira) Fulham (0) 0 Subs used: Kebano 43 (Ivan Cavaleiro), Johansen 77 (Onomah), Christie 90 (Ream) Referee: Geoff Eltringham ................................................................. Reading (1) 1 Scorers: L. Moore 33 Yellow card: Puşcaş 19, Rinomhota 58 Subs used: Masika 72 (Olise), Baldock 77 (Puşcaş), Obita 83 (Blackett), McCleary 83 (Moore) Middlesbrough (1) 2 Scorers: A. Fletcher 45, P. Roberts 82 Subs used: Assombalonga 73 (Fletcher), McNair 86 (Dijksteel), Coulson 88 (Roberts) Referee: Andy Woolmer ................................................................. Wigan Athletic (7) 8 Scorers: K. Naismith 1, K. Moore 27, K. Dowell 32, J. Lowe 37, K. Moore 40, K. Dowell 42, J. Williams 45+1, K. Dowell 65 Subs used: Pearce 56 (Robinson), Evans 56 (Williams), Massey 56 (Moore), Roberts 71 (Dowell), Dobre 78 (Balogun) Hull City (0) 0 Yellow card: Honeyman 33, Jon Toral 45 Subs used: Batty 35 (Bowler), Stewart 46 (Jon Toral), Eaves 46 (Wilks), Tafazolli 46 (Pennington), Lewis-Potter 57 (Magennis) Referee: Tony Harrington ................................................................. Cardiff City (1) 2 Scorers: J. Hoilett 17, L. Tomlin 59 Yellow card: Hoilett 62 Subs used: Vaulks 70 (Tomlin), Ward 78 (Glatzel), Smith 90 (Mendez-Laing), Paterson 91 (Pack) Derby County (1) 1 Scorers: J. Knight 30 Subs used: Bogle 68 (Lowe), Marriott 77 (Knight), Jozefzoon 77 (Sibley), Shinnie 88 (Bird), Malone 88 (Forsyth) Referee: Darren Bond ................................................................. Luton Town (1) 1 Scorers: J. Collins 20pen Yellow card: Ruddock 58 Subs used: Cranie 67 (Lee), Hylton 82 (Collins), LuaLua 83 (Cornick), Moncur 83 (Shinnie) Queens Park Rangers (0) 1 Scorers: D. Ball 65 Subs used: Masterson 11 (Àngel Rangel), Oteh 81 (Amos), Shodipo 82 (Osayi-Samuel) Referee: Steve Martin ................................................................. Millwall in play Blackburn Rovers ................................................................. Sheffield Wednesday (0) 0 Yellow card: Pelupessy 91 Subs used: da Cruz 58 (Murphy), Pelupessy 59 (Hunt), Nuhiu 71 (Windass), Reach 71 (Luongo) Huddersfield Town (0) 0 Yellow card: Hogg 72 Subs used: Willock 70 (Kachunga), Campbell 78 (Mounié) Referee: Dean Whitestone ................................................................. Wednesday, July 15 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brentford v Preston North End (1700/1600) Bristol City v Stoke City (1700/1600) Birmingham City v Charlton Athletic (1800/1700) Nottingham Forest v Swansea City (1800/1700) Thursday, July 16 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leeds United v Barnsley (1700/1600) Friday, July 17 fixtures (BST/GMT) Huddersfield Town v West Bromwich Albion (1730/1630) Saturday, July 18 fixtures (BST/GMT) Charlton Athletic v Wigan Athletic (1230/1130) Stoke City v Brentford (1230/1130) Blackburn Rovers v Reading (1500/1400) Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday (1500/1400) Hull City v Luton Town (1500/1400) Middlesbrough v Cardiff City (1500/1400) Preston North End v Birmingham City (1500/1400) Queens Park Rangers v Millwall (1500/1400) Swansea City v Bristol City (1500/1400) Sunday, July 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) Derby County v Leeds United (1400/1300) Barnsley v Nottingham Forest (1500/1400)