UPDATE 6-Copa del Rey Results

Jan 16 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Copa del Rey on Saturday (start times are CET) 16th Finals ----------------------------------------------------------- Peña Deportiva (1) 1 Real Valladolid (0) 4 .... full-time: 1-1 extra-time: 1-4 Almería (3) 5 Deportivo Alavés (0) 0 Girona (0) 2 Cádiz (0) 0 Fuenlabrada (0) 3 Levante (1) 5 .... full-time: 1-1 extra-time: 1-1 penalties: 2-4 Levante win 5-3 on penalties Leganés (0) 0 Sevilla (0) 1 .... full-time: 0-0 extra-time: 0-1 Rayo Vallecano v Elche in play Sunday, January 17 fixtures (CET/GMT) Espanyol v Osasuna (1200/1100) Málaga v Granada (1200/1100) Sporting Gijón v Real Betis (1600/1500) Navalcarnero v Eibar (1600/1500) Alcorcón v Valencia (1800/1700) Tenerife v Villarreal (1800/1700) Wednesday, January 20 fixtures (CET/GMT) Córdoba v Real Sociedad (1900/1800) Alcoyano v Real Madrid (2100/2000) Thursday, January 21 fixtures (CET/GMT) Ibiza v Athletic Club (1900/1800) CornellÅ v Barcelona (2100/2000)