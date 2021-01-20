UPDATE 6-Coupe de France Results

Jan 20 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Coupe de France on Tuesday (start times are CET) 8th Round ------------------------------------------------ Le Havre (0) 0 Paris FC (1) 1 Valenciennes () 2 Chambly () 0 Dunkerque v Amiens SC (18:00) Pau (0) 7 Rodez (0) 8 .... full-time: 0-0 penalties: 7-8 Rodez win 8-7 on penalties Châteauroux () 0 Ajaccio () 2 Auxerre (0) 1 Troyes (0) 0 Wednesday, January 20 fixtures (CET/GMT) Clermont v Grenoble Foot 38 (1345/1245) Toulouse v Niort (1800/1700) Nancy v Sochaux (1830/1730) Guingamp v Caen (2100/2000)