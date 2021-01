UPDATE 6-Democrats barreling toward impeaching Trump in wake of Capitol siege

(Adds suspension of Capitol Police officers, Manchin opposition to impeachment, Trump meeting with Pence)

By Richard Cowan and David Morgan

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives plan to impeach Donald Trump on Wednesday unless he steps down or is removed before then, after drawing up charges accusing him of inciting insurrection ahead of last week's siege of the Capitol.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told his fellow Democrats the chamber would take up impeachment on Wednesday if Vice President Mike Pence does not invoke the U.S. Constitution's 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office, a House aide said.

Passage would make Trump, a Republican, the only U.S. president ever to be impeached twice.

An impeachment would prompt the Senate to hold a trial to decide whether to convict and remove him from office, although it is unlikely the proceeding would be completed before Trump's term expires in nine days.

A Senate conviction could also lead to Trump being barred from holding public office again, ending his potential 2024 presidential bid before it begins.

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the seat of Congress last Wednesday, forcing lawmakers who were certifying Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's election victory into hiding in a harrowing assault on the heart of American democracy that left five dead.

The violence occurred shortly after Trump urged supporters to march on the Capitol during a rally where he repeated false claims that the Nov. 3 election was "rigged" against him.

Democrats formally introduced an impeachment charge on Monday, accusing Trump of "incitement of insurrection."

"The President represents an imminent threat to our constitution, our country and the American people, and he must be removed from office immediately," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

Republicans blocked a parallel effort to immediately consider a resolution asking Pence to invoke the never-used 25th Amendment to remove an unfit president.

The House is expected to vote on Tuesday evening on the resolution as Democrats seek to ramp up pressure on Pence and his fellow Republicans.

Pence advisers said he opposed invoking the 25th Amendment, which allows a vice president and the Cabinet to remove a president who is incapable of fulfilling his duties.

Trump acknowledged a new administration would take office on Jan. 20 in a video statement after the attack but has still not conceded that he lost the election.

He has not been seen in public since the riot, although he met with Pence on Monday for the first time since lambasting him for refusing to block the certification of Biden's victory.

Twitter and Facebook have suspended Trump's accounts, citing the risk of him inciting violence.

SECURITY CONCERNS

Washington remains on high alert ahead of Biden's inauguration, which had already been scaled back dramatically because of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Guard was authorized on Monday to send in up to 15,000 troops, and tourists were barred from visiting the Washington Monument due to threats of more violence from Trump supporters.

The FBI has warned that armed protests are being planned in the U.S. capital and in the 50 U.S. state capitals ahead of the inauguration, according to a federal law enforcement official.

Two members of the Capitol Police have been suspended in connection with last week's attack and 10 to 15 officers are under investigation, Democratic U.S. Representative Tim Ryan told an online news conference.

One suspended officer took a selfie with a protester, while another wore a Trump-supporting hat and started directing protesters around, said Ryan, who chairs a House subcommittee looking into how Trump supporters were able to breach Capitol security.

The lawmakers who drafted the impeachment charge say they have locked in the support of at least 214 of the chamber's 222 Democrats, indicating strong odds of passage.

Democratic Representative Diana DeGette said some Republicans had privately expressed support for impeachment.

"I heard from several Republicans over the weekend, making sure I was OK, and saying how outrageous this was, and they said that they think this is impeachable," she told reporters.

CONVICTION UNLIKELY

House Democrats impeached Trump in December 2019 for pressuring Ukraine to investigate Biden, but the Republican-controlled Senate voted not to convict him.

Even if the House impeaches Trump again, the Senate is not scheduled to return to Washington until Jan. 19. Recalling the Senate to conduct an impeachment trial before next week would require the consent of all 100 senators.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has been exploring ways to call the chamber back into emergency session, a senior Democratic aide said, although Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would have to consent.

An impeachment conviction needs a two-thirds majority, which would require at least 17 Republican votes. So far, only a handful of Republican lawmakers have publicly said they would consider voting for impeachment.

Other Republicans have urged Democrats to abandon impeachment in the name of unity.

"Pushing partisan driven articles of impeachment through Congress days before the inauguration will further divide our country," Senator Steve Daines said in a statement. He was among a group of Republican senators who had planned to object to the election certification but changed their minds after the assault on the Capitol.

Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat, called the impeachment drive "ill-advised" on Monday in a Fox News interview, saying he saw no path to a conviction in the Senate.

"We have been trying to send that message over" to the House, he said. "They know the votes aren't there."

Democrats will take Senate control once the winners of Georgia's recent runoff elections are seated, which will create a 50-50 split with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holding the tiebreaking vote.

Some Democrats worry an impeachment trial could tie up the Senate during Biden's first weeks in office, preventing the new president from installing Cabinet secretaries and acting on priorities like coronavirus relief.

Biden said on Monday he had spoken to some senators about impeachment and officials would check with the Senate parliamentarian about whether a trial could be conducted at the same time as other business.

"Can you go a half day on dealing with the impeachment and a half day getting my people nominated and confirmed in the Senate as well as moving on the (stimulus) package? That's my hope and expectation," he told reporters in Delaware after getting his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and David Morgan; Additional reporting by Susan Cornwell, Doina Chiacu, Lisa Lambert, Andy Sullivan, Steve Holland, Mark Hosenball, Andrea Shalal and Jeff Mason; Writing by John Whitesides and Joseph Ax; Editing by Paul Simao, Rosalba O'Brien and Peter Cooney)