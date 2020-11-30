UPDATE 6-FA Cup Results

Nov 29 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the FA Cup on Sunday (start times are BST) 2nd Round ----------------------------------------------------------------- Stevenage v Hull City in play AFC Wimbledon (1) 1 Crawley Town (1) 2 Stockport County (1) 3 Yeovil Town (1) 2 .... full-time: 2-2 extra-time: 3-2 Shrewsbury Town (0) 1 Oxford City (0) 0 .... full-time: 0-0 extra-time: 1-0 Mansfield Town v Dagenham & Redbridge in play Carlisle United (0) 1 Doncaster Rovers (2) 2 Barnet (0) 0 Milton Keynes Dons (0) 1 Bristol Rovers (4) 6 Darlington (0) 0 Marine v Havant & Waterlooville in play Monday, November 30 fixtures (BST/GMT) Canvey Island v Boreham Wood (1945)