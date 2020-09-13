UPDATE 6-FA Cup Summaries

Sep 12 (OPTA) - Summaries for the FA Cup on Saturday (start times are BST) Preliminary Round ................................................................. Langney Wanderers () 3 Harrow Borough () 4 At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 2-3 Harrow Borough win 4-3 on penalties ................................................................. Stocksbridge Park Steels () 1 Stalybridge Celtic () 3 ................................................................. Kidlington (15:00) Thame United ................................................................. Cribbs (15:00) Berkhamsted ................................................................. Harefield United (15:00) Leighton Town ................................................................. Brimscombe & Thrupp () 1 Cinderford Town () 2 ................................................................. Fairford Town (15:00) Edgware Town ................................................................. Northwood (15:00) Slimbridge ................................................................. Wantage Town () 3 Windsor () 2 ................................................................. Marlow () 2 North Leigh () 0 ................................................................. Thatcham Town () 1 AFC Dunstable () 5 ................................................................. Leverstock Green () 1 Burnham () 4 ................................................................. Tunbridge Wells () 5 Beckenham Town () 2 At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 4-1 Tunbridge Wells win 5-2 on penalties ................................................................. Cray Valley PM (15:00) VCD Athletic ................................................................. Hanwell Town (15:00) Spelthorne Sports ................................................................. Sevenoaks Town (15:00) CB Hounslow United ................................................................. Southall (15:00) Ashford Town (Middlesex) ................................................................. Chertsey Town (15:00) Abbey Rangers ................................................................. Whitley Bay (15:00) Dunston UTS ................................................................. Penrith AFC () 1 West Allotment Celtic () 3 ................................................................. Kendal Town (15:00) Bishop Auckland ................................................................. West Auckland Town (15:00) Ashington AFC ................................................................. Billingham Town () 1 Stockton Town () 2 ................................................................. Knaresborough Town () 1 Workington () 3 ................................................................. Crook Town AFC () 0 Marske United () 2 ................................................................. Thornaby (15:00) Sunderland RCA ................................................................. Frickley Athletic () 3 Newcastle Benfield () 1 ................................................................. Hebburn Town () 6 Pontefract Collieries () 7 At full time: 2-2 Penalty shootout: 4-5 Pontefract Collieries win 7-6 on penalties ................................................................. Guisborough Town (15:00) Tadcaster Albion ................................................................. Consett () 7 Ossett United () 6 At full time: 2-2 Penalty shootout: 5-4 Consett win 7-6 on penalties ................................................................. Congleton Town () 1 Skelmersdale United () 2 ................................................................. Glossop North End (15:00) City of Liverpool ................................................................. Ramsbottom United () 4 Irlam () 1 ................................................................. Ashton United () 2 Squires Gate () 0 ................................................................. Wythenshawe Amateurs (15:00) Trafford ................................................................. Runcorn Linnets () 2 Albion Sports () 0 ................................................................. Silsden (15:00) Bootle ................................................................. Mossley (15:00) St Helens Town ................................................................. Yaxley (15:00) Stowmarket Town ................................................................. Mildenhall Town () 5 Corby Town () 4 At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 4-3 Mildenhall Town win 5-4 on penalties ................................................................. Ely City () 3 Eynesbury Rovers () 1 ................................................................. Stamford (15:00) Diss Town ................................................................. Thetford Town () 0 Potton United () 2 ................................................................. Dereham Town (15:00) Whitton United ................................................................. Daventry Town () 1 Bedford Town () 0 ................................................................. AFC Sudbury () 4 Harborough Town () 2 ................................................................. Haverhill Rovers () 4 Wisbech Town () 3 ................................................................. Cogenhoe United () 0 Bury Town () 1 ................................................................. Long Melford (15:00) AFC Kempston Rovers ................................................................. Soham Town Rangers (15:00) St Neots Town ................................................................. Royston Town () 6 Newmarket Town () 0 ................................................................. Great Wakering Rovers (15:00) Brantham Athletic ................................................................. Welwyn Garden City () 2 Saffron Walden Town () 0 ................................................................. Grays Athletic (15:00) Witham Town ................................................................. Coggeshall Town () 2 Tilbury () 0 ................................................................. Walthamstow (15:00) Cockfosters ................................................................. Sawbridgeworth Town () 1 St Margaretsbury () 3 ................................................................. Staines Town (15:00) Guildford City ................................................................. East Grinstead Town () 3 Phoenix Sports () 2 ................................................................. Hastings United () 1 Herne Bay () 0 ................................................................. Ramsgate (15:00) Chipstead ................................................................. Sutton Common Rovers () 4 Broadfields United () 0 ................................................................. Carshalton Athletic (15:00) Whitstable Town ................................................................. Bedfont Sports () 3 Hassocks () 1 ................................................................. Deal Town () 4 Sittingbourne () 1 ................................................................. Newhaven (15:00) Corinthian ................................................................. Erith & Belvedere (15:00) Alfold ................................................................. Kingstonian () 4 Horley Town () 1 ................................................................. Westside (15:00) Chatham Town ................................................................. Cobham (15:00) Three Bridges ................................................................. Egham Town () 1 Crawley Down Gatwick () 3 ................................................................. Steyning Town () 2 Hanworth Villa () 1 ................................................................. Broadbridge Heath (15:00) Haywards Heath Town ................................................................. Sheppey United (15:00) Uxbridge ................................................................. Hythe Town (15:00) South Park ................................................................. Tooting & Mitcham United (15:00) Fisher ................................................................. Faversham Town (15:00) Eastbourne Town ................................................................. Ashford United () 2 Whitehawk () 0 ................................................................. Burgess Hill Town (15:00) Hollands & Blair ................................................................. Farnborough (15:00) Lymington Town ................................................................. Hartley Wintney (15:00) Hamworthy United ................................................................. Bashley () 0 Christchurch () 2 ................................................................. Westfield () 5 Frimley Green () 7 At full time: 2-2 Penalty shootout: 3-5 Frimley Green win 7-5 on penalties ................................................................. Moneyfields (15:00) Camberley Town ................................................................. Winchester City (15:00) Corsham Town ................................................................. Cowes Sports (15:00) Hamble Club ................................................................. Badshot Lea () 0 Bracknell Town () 2 ................................................................. Binfield () 5 AFC Totton () 1 ................................................................. Bemerton Heath Harleq. () 0 Sholing () 1 ................................................................. Wimborne Town (15:00) AFC Portchester ................................................................. AFC Stoneham () 3 Pagham () 0 ................................................................. Frome Town () 3 Bodmin Town () 0 ................................................................. FC Romania (15:00) Brentwood Town ................................................................. Barking () 2 Heybridge Swifts () 0 ................................................................. Clacton () 10 Hadley () 11 At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 9-10 Hadley win 11-10 on penalties ................................................................. Hertford Town () 0 Maldon & Tiptree () 1 ................................................................. Bowers & Pitsea (15:00) Barton Rovers ................................................................. Stansted () 2 Basildon United () 0 ................................................................. Harlow Town (15:00) Sporting Bengal United ................................................................. Harpenden Town (15:00) Aveley ................................................................. Canvey Island (15:00) Ware ................................................................. Leiston () 5 Halstead Town () 0 ................................................................. Waltham Abbey () 1 Woodford Town () 0 ................................................................. Oxhey Jets (15:00) Chalfont St Peter ................................................................. Aylesbury United () 3 Long Crendon () 0 ................................................................. Risborough Rangers () 2 Winslow United () 1 ................................................................. Flackwell Heath () 0 Cirencester Town () 3 ................................................................. Didcot Town () 1 Royal Wootton () 2 ................................................................. Holmer Green (15:00) Highworth Town ................................................................. Dunstable Town () 8 Easington Sports () 7 At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 7-6 Dunstable Town win 8-7 on penalties ................................................................. Cadbury Heath (15:00) Bristol Manor Farm ................................................................. Exmouth (15:00) Melksham Town ................................................................. Saltash United () 1 Paulton Rovers () 0 ................................................................. Shepton Mallet () 1 Willand Rovers () 0 ................................................................. Sherborne Town (15:00) Clevedon Town ................................................................. Newton Abbot Spurs (15:00) Larkhall Athletic ................................................................. Bideford () 3 Wells City () 0 ................................................................. Bridgwater Town () 2 Bitton () 3 ................................................................. Barnstaple Town () 2 Helston Athletic () 0 ................................................................. Tavistock () 2 Mangotsfield United () 1 ................................................................. Whyteleafe (15:00) Bearsted ................................................................. Stansfeld () 2 Little Common () 3 ................................................................. Cleethorpes Town (15:00) AFC Mansfield ................................................................. Boston Town (15:00) Coalville Town ................................................................. Anstey Nomads () 1 Worksop Town () 2 ................................................................. Holbeach United (15:00) Sheffield ................................................................. Quorn () 2 Barton Town Old Boys () 0 ................................................................. Maltby Main () 0 Newark Flowserve () 4 ................................................................. West Bridgford (15:00) Lincoln United ................................................................. Ilkeston Town (15:00) Shepshed Dynamo ................................................................. Long Eaton United () 5 Bottesford Town () 3 At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 4-2 Long Eaton United win 5-3 on penalties ................................................................. Oadby Town (15:00) Carlton Town ................................................................. Lutterworth Town () 0 Loughborough Dynamo () 6 ................................................................. Wroxham (15:00) Gorleston ................................................................. Biggleswade () 1 Histon () 0 ................................................................. Cambridge City (15:00) Biggleswade United ................................................................. Northwich Victoria (15:00) Charnock Richard ................................................................. Colne () 0 Prescot Cables () 2 ................................................................. Runcorn Town () 6 Brighouse Town () 5 At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 5-4 Runcorn Town win 6-5 on penalties ................................................................. Warrington Rylands () 1 Clitheroe () 0 ................................................................. Marine () 2 Barnoldswick Town () 1 ................................................................. Widnes (15:00) Longridge Town ................................................................. Worcester City (15:00) Walsall Wood ................................................................. OJM Black Country (15:00) Matlock Town ................................................................. Coventry Sphinx () 4 Coleshill Town () 3 At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 4-3 Coventry Sphinx win 4-3 on penalties ................................................................. Sutton Coldfield Town () 0 Belper Town () 1 ................................................................. Kidsgrove Athletic () 0 Chasetown () 1 ................................................................. Leek Town () 2 Sporting Khalsa () 1 ................................................................. Westfields () 2 Whitchurch Alport () 0 ................................................................. Racing Club Warwick () 3 Bedworth United () 4 At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 2-3 Bedworth United win 4-3 on penalties ................................................................. Market Drayton Town () 0 Tividale () 1 ................................................................. Newcastle Town (15:00) Halesowen Town ................................................................. Evesham United (15:00) Coventry United ................................................................. Hanley Town (15:00) Gresley Rovers ................................................................. Shifnal Town (15:00) AFC Bridgnorth ................................................................. Sunday, September 13 fixtures (BST/GMT) Fawley v Tadley Calleva (1500/1400) Hashtag United v Felixstowe & Walton Utd (1600/1500) Monday, September 14 fixtures (BST/GMT) Basingstoke Town v Chichester City (1945/1845)