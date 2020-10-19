UPDATE 6-La Liga Summaries

Oct 18 (OPTA) - Summaries for the La Liga on Sunday (start times are CET) Eibar (0) 0 Yellow card: Miguel Atienza 1, Arbilla 62 Subs used: Sergi Enrich 57 (Muto), Bryan Gil 70 (Inui), Quique González 91 (Kike) Osasuna (0) 0 Yellow card: Kike Barja 26, Moncayola 40, Moncayola 88 (2nd) Subs used: Jony 32 (Calleri), Nacho Vidal 67 (Kike Barja), Adrián 80 (Rubén García) Referee: David Medié Jiménez ................................................................. Athletic Club (0) 2 Scorers: Álex Berenguer 68, Williams 79 Yellow card: Yeray 42, Capa 44, Unai López 64 Subs used: Jon Morcillo 71 (Muniain), Oier Zarraga 71 (Unai López), Unai Vencedor 84 (Álex Berenguer), Asier Villalibre 91 (Williams) Levante (0) 0 Yellow card: Rúben Vezo 33 Subs used: Roger Martí 63 (Morales), Jorge de Frutos 63 (Rochina), Dani Gómez 74 (Melero), Son 82 (Bardhi), Radoja 82 (Miramón) Referee: Javier Alberola Rojas ................................................................. Villarreal (1) 2 Scorers: Paco Alcácer 6pen, Dani Parejo 69 Yellow card: Iborra 12, Pedraza 52, Kubo 72, Kubo 92 (2nd) Subs used: Kubo 64 (Chukwueze), Coquelin 64 (Manu Trigueros), Bacca 82 (Paco Alcácer), Jaume Costa 97 (Dani Parejo) Valencia (1) 1 Scorers: Gonçalo Guedes 37 Yellow card: Gabriel Paulista 84 Subs used: Cheryshev 53 (Álex Blanco), Račić 83 (Thierry Correia), Jason 83 (Musah), Gameiro 83 (Wass), Manu Vallejo 90 (Gonçalo Guedes) Referee: Carlos Del Cerro Grande ................................................................. Deportivo Alavés (0) 0 Yellow card: Lejeune 30, Rodrigo Ely 67 Subs used: Laguardia 46 (Lejeune), Borja Sainz 62 (Edgar Méndez), Pina 62 (Jota Peleteiro), Javi López 62 (Adrián Marín), Luis Rioja 81 (Rodrigo Ely) Elche (1) 2 Scorers: Pere Milla 39, Tete Morente 86 Yellow card: Marcone 26, Dani Calvo 33, Tete Morente 47, Josán Fernández 61, Rigoni 78 Subs used: Rigoni 46 (Sánchez), Mfulu 66 (Marcone), Carrillo 83 (Josán Fernández), Diego González 84 (Rigoni), Luismi Sánchez 91 (Tete Morente) Referee: Adrián Cordero Vega ................................................................. Huesca (0) 2 Scorers: Rafa Mir 52, Sandro Ramírez 56 Yellow card: Pablo Maffeo 72 Subs used: Sandro Ramírez 56 (Javi Ontiveros), Javier Galán 77 (Luisinho), Sergio Gómez 77 (Borja García) Real Valladolid (1) 2 Scorers: Bruno 35, Waldo Rubio 51pen Yellow card: Bruno 12, Joaquín Fernández 89 Subs used: Joaquín Fernández 63 (Fede), Kike Pérez 63 (Rubén Alcaraz), Maranhão 74 (Sergi Guardiola), Weissman 75 (Toni Suárez), Raúl García 80 (Waldo Rubio) Referee: Jorge Figueroa Vázquez ................................................................. Real Betis (0) 0 Yellow card: Sidnei 53, Marc Bartra 72 Subs used: Sanabria 46 (Borja Iglesias), Loren Morón 58 (Joaquín), William Carvalho 59 (Canales), Juan Miranda 75 (Álex Moreno), Lainez 75 (Tello) Real Sociedad (1) 3 Scorers: Portu 43, Mikel Oyarzabal 74pen, A. Januzaj 88 Yellow card: Isak 87 Subs used: Martín Zubimendi 65 (Guevara), Isak 69 (Willian José), Januzaj 84 (Mikel Oyarzabal), Roberto López 84 (David Silva) Referee: Javier Estrada Fernández ................................................................. Friday, October 23 fixtures (CET/GMT) Elche v Valencia (2100/1900)