UPDATE 6-League Cup Results

Sep 15 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the League Cup on Tuesday (start times are BST) 2nd Round -------------------------------------------------------------- Middlesbrough (0) 0 Barnsley (2) 2 Reading (0) 0 Luton Town (1) 1 Millwall (1) 3 Cheltenham Town (0) 1 Gillingham (0) 6 Coventry City (0) 5 .... full-time: 1-1 penalties: 5-4 Gillingham win 6-5 on penalties Derby County (0) 1 Preston North End (0) 2 Bradford City v Lincoln City in play Fleetwood Town v Port Vale in play Oxford United v Watford in play Newport County (0) 1 Cambridge United (0) 0 Newcastle United v Blackburn Rovers in play West Ham United v Charlton Athletic in play Burton Albion v Aston Villa in play Rochdale v Sheffield Wednesday in play Morecambe v Oldham Athletic in play AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace in play Leyton Orient v Plymouth Argyle in play Wednesday, September 16 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Bromwich Albion v Harrogate Town (1800/1700) Ipswich Town v Fulham (1900/1800) Leeds United v Hull City (1945/1845) Southampton v Brentford (1945/1845) Bristol City v Northampton Town (1945/1845) Everton v Salford City (2015/1915) Thursday, September 17 fixtures (BST/GMT) Burnley v Sheffield United (1730/1630) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Stoke City (1900/1800) Brighton & Hove Albion v Portsmouth (1945/1845)