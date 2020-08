UPDATE 6-MLB Results

Aug 27 (Stats Perform) - Results from the MLB games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS) WHITE SOX 10 Pirates 3 PIT 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 - 3 CWS 0 4 0 1 3 0 2 0 X - 10 BRAVES 5 Yankees 1 NYY 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 - 1 ATL 1 0 3 0 0 1 X - 5 Phillies 3 NATIONALS 2 PHI 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 - 3 WAS 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 - 2 BLUE JAYS 9 Red Sox 1 BOS 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 - 1 TOR 1 1 0 2 0 0 5 0 X - 9 RAYS 4 Orioles 3 BAL 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 - 3 TB 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 1 X - 4 BRAVES 2 Yankees 1 NYY 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 - 1 ATL 0 0 0 0 0 2 X - 2