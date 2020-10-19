UPDATE 6-MLS Results

Oct 19 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the MLS on Sunday (start times are EST) Columbus Crew (1) 3 New York City (0) 1 New York RB (0) 1 Orlando City (0) 1 Cincinnati (0) 1 DC United (1) 2 Toronto (0) 1 Atlanta United (0) 0 Minnesota United (2) 2 Houston Dynamo (0) 2 Colorado Rapids v Real Salt Lake postponed Portland Timbers v Los Angeles (22:00) LA Galaxy v Vancouver Whitecaps (22:30) SJ Earthquakes v Seattle Sounders (22:30) Monday, October 19 fixtures (EST/GMT) New England v Philadelphia Union (1930/2330) Tuesday, October 20 fixtures (EST/GMT) Nashville SC v Dallas (2030/0030) Wednesday, October 21 fixtures (EST/GMT) Colorado Rapids v Sporting KC (2100/0100)-postponed Thursday, October 22 fixtures (EST/GMT) Seattle Sounders v Portland Timbers (2230/0230) Friday, October 23 fixtures (EST/GMT) Nashville SC v New England (2030/0030)