UPDATE 6-MLS Results

Sep 28 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the MLS on Sunday (start times are EST) New York RB (2) 4 Montreal Impact (1) 1 DC United (0) 0 New England (0) 2 Chicago Fire (2) 2 Atlanta United (0) 0 Toronto (0) 3 Columbus Crew (1) 1 Philadelphia Union v Inter Miami in play Minnesota United v Real Salt Lake in play Dallas v Orlando City in play Colorado Rapids v Sporting KC postponed Vancouver Whitecaps v Portland Timbers (22:00) Los Angeles v SJ Earthquakes (22:30) LA Galaxy v Seattle Sounders (22:30)