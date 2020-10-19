UPDATE 6-MLS Summaries

Oct 19 (OPTA) - Summaries for the MLS on Sunday (start times are EST) Columbus Crew (1) 3 Scorers: Artur 26, Pedro Santos 50, G. Zardes 90+3 Yellow card: Díaz 82 Missed penalty: G. Zardes 93 Subs used: Mokhtar 65 (Pedro Santos), Díaz 71 (Boateng), Jiménez 89 (Etienne) New York City (0) 1 Scorers: V. Castellanos 55 Yellow card: Ring 10, Castellanos 84, Chanot 91 Subs used: Moralez 62 (Mackay-Steven), Thórarinsson 62 (Matarrita), Rocha 90 (Medina) Referee: Alex Chilowicz ................................................................. New York RB (0) 1 Scorers: B. White 90+5 Yellow card: Valot 91 Subs used: Fernandez 62 (Clark), Stroud 62 (Rzatkowski), Tetteh 70 (Barlow), White 70 (Royer) Orlando City (0) 1 Scorers: Nani 56pen Yellow card: Miller 24, Júnior Urso 36, Nani 94 Subs used: Smith 78 (Ruan), Schlegel 78 (Mueller), De John 90 (Dezart) Referee: Drew Fischer ................................................................. Cincinnati (0) 1 Scorers: B. Vázquez 66 Subs used: Dally 54 (Abdul-Salaam), de Jong 60 (Mokotjo), Bailey 86 (Á. Barreal) DC United (1) 2 Scorers: D. Pines 36, C. Odoi-Atsem 78 Yellow card: Asad 27, Nyeman 32, Odoi-Atsem 93 Subs used: Kamara 65 (Rivas), Paredes 72 (Flores), Fisher 87 (Nyeman) Referee: Rosendo Mendoza ................................................................. Toronto (0) 1 Scorers: P. Piatti 89 Yellow card: González 42 Subs used: Bradley 20 (Osorio), Laryea 46 (Gallacher), Nelson 66 (Mullins), DeLeon 66 (Endoh), Fraser 78 (Delgado) Atlanta United (0) 0 Yellow card: Robinson 81 Subs used: Barco 46 (Mulraney), Moreno 46 (Hyndman), Torres 66 (Damm), Lennon 66 (Gallagher), Matheus Rossetto 75 (Remedi) Referee: Fotis Bazakos ................................................................. Minnesota United (2) 2 Scorers: E. Finlay 11, E. Finlay 30 Yellow card: Hayes 94 Subs used: Alonso 15 (Dotson), Hairston 69 (Finlay), Schoenfeld 70 (Kamara) Houston Dynamo (0) 2 Scorers: J. Rodríguez 59, N. Hansen 83 Yellow card: Lundqvist 9 Subs used: Hansen 46 (Lassiter), Bizama 75 (Cabrera), Junqua 94 (Lundqvist) Referee: Elton Garcia ................................................................. Colorado Rapids postponed Real Salt Lake ................................................................. Portland Timbers (22:00) Los Angeles ................................................................. LA Galaxy (22:30) Vancouver Whitecaps ................................................................. SJ Earthquakes (22:30) Seattle Sounders ................................................................. Monday, October 19 fixtures (EST/GMT) New England v Philadelphia Union (1930/2330) Tuesday, October 20 fixtures (EST/GMT) Nashville SC v Dallas (2030/0030) Wednesday, October 21 fixtures (EST/GMT) Colorado Rapids v Sporting KC (2100/0100)-postponed Thursday, October 22 fixtures (EST/GMT) Seattle Sounders v Portland Timbers (2230/0230) Friday, October 23 fixtures (EST/GMT) Nashville SC v New England (2030/0030)