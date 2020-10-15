UPDATE 6-MLS Summaries

Oct 15 (OPTA) - Summaries for the MLS on Wednesday (start times are EST) Montreal Impact (1) 2 Scorers: A. Sejdic 27, B. Tabla 90+2 Yellow card: Binks 83 Subs used: Waterman 47 (Fanni), Corrales 46 (Bayiha), Tabla 55 (Toye), Urruti 72 (Shome) New England (2) 3 Scorers: K. Manneh 13, T. Bunbury 20, A. Buksa 52 Yellow card: Buksa 57, McNamara 87 Subs used: Buchanan 46 (Manneh), Bou 70 (Rowe), Bye 71 (Büttner), McNamara 77 (Fagúndez), Farrell 93 (Bou) Referee: Joe Dickerson ................................................................. Cincinnati (1) 2 Scorers: Y. Kubo 17pen, N. Hagglund 49 Yellow card: Gutman 7 Subs used: Gyau 59 (Kubo), Dally 68 (Vázquez), de Jong 75 (Gutman), Stanko 75 (Mokotjo) Columbus Crew (1) 1 Scorers: Pedro Santos 45pen Yellow card: Alashe 31, Mensah 37, Boateng 47, Morris 93 Subs used: Mokhtar 46 (Boateng), Williams 59 (Keita), Morris 59 (Alashe), Etienne 59 (Díaz), Adi 86 (Zardes) Referee: Rubiel Vazquez ................................................................. Orlando City in play New York City ................................................................. Toronto (1) 1 Scorers: Pozuelo 23pen Yellow card: Piatti 53, Akinola 60 Subs used: Endoh 67 (Piatti), Mullins 82 (DeLeon) New York RB (0) 1 Scorers: C. Clark 77 Yellow card: Yearwood 22, Rzatkowski 52, Amro Tarek 71 Subs used: Royer 59 (White), Clark 59 (Stroud), Tetteh 68 (Barlow), Davis 82 (Rzatkowski) Referee: Guido Gonzalez ................................................................. DC United in play Philadelphia Union ................................................................. Houston Dynamo in play Nashville SC ................................................................. Inter Miami in play Atlanta United ................................................................. Minnesota United postponed Chicago Fire ................................................................. Dallas in play Sporting KC ................................................................. Real Salt Lake (21:30) Portland Timbers ................................................................. Seattle Sounders postponed Colorado Rapids ................................................................. Vancouver Whitecaps (22:00) Los Angeles ................................................................. LA Galaxy (22:30) SJ Earthquakes ................................................................. Saturday, October 17 fixtures (EST/GMT) Chicago Fire v Sporting KC (1530/1930) Montreal Impact v Inter Miami (1900/2300) Sunday, October 18 fixtures (EST/GMT) Columbus Crew v New York City (1800/2200) New York RB v Orlando City (1900/2300) Cincinnati v DC United (1930/2330) Toronto v Atlanta United (1930/2330) Minnesota United v Houston Dynamo (2000/0000) Colorado Rapids v Real Salt Lake (2100/0100)-postponed Portland Timbers v Los Angeles (2200/0200) LA Galaxy v Vancouver Whitecaps (2230/0230) SJ Earthquakes v Seattle Sounders (2230/0230) Monday, October 19 fixtures (EST/GMT) New England v Philadelphia Union (1930/2330)